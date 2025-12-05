November in Review: 13 Top Consumer Press Releases

News provided byPR Newswire
NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each month, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help consumer and retail journalists and consumers stay on top of the month's most popular releases and newsworthy trends, here's a recap of some of the past month's most read- and engaged-with stories.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- The Hershey Company Delivers Holiday Magic with New Treats and Timeless Favorites
"From festive red, green, and silver Hershey's Kisses to fan favorite Holiday shapes, Hershey celebrates the traditions that make the season sweet," said Angie Stubbs, Senior Manager, Holiday at The Hershey Company. "Whether you're enjoying a timeless favorite or discovering a new treat, we're here to make your celebrations more memorable."
- Firehouse Subs® Launches Limited-Edition Gravy Extinguishers for Thanksgiving Turkey Emergencies
In the true spirit of giving, 100% of proceeds from every Firehouse Subs Gravy Extinguisher will benefit the cornerstone of the brand – the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, which has granted more than $100 million in lifesaving equipment to first responders across North America.
- BRACH'S® Makes It Easier to Open America's Favorite Candy Cane with Its Innovative Candy Cane Opener
The patent pending BRACH'S Cane Opener is the only tool specifically engineered to open candy canes, delivering a fast and mess-free unwrap – so you can enjoy the one-of-a-kind peppermint taste of BRACH'S without any challenge. To use, insert the straight end of the candy cane, remove the cane and enjoy.
- KFC® Says Cluck Turkey and Get a Better Bird This Holiday Season with a $25 Extra Crispy Festive Feast* and Brand-New Gravy Flight**
Priced at just $25, the Festive Feast includes an 8-piece bucket of Extra Crispy™ fried chicken, biscuits, two large sides of mashed potatoes and three sides of eight-ounce gravy. With enough food to feed a family of four, it's the perfect solution for your last-minute Friendsgiving, holiday get-together, or family dinner.
- The Salvation Army and Walmart Partner Once Again to Bring Joy and Hope to Families in Need This Holiday Season
Through December 24, Walmart will match donations through the Holiday Meal Donation process, up to $500,000. In addition, between December 2 and December 24, Walmart will match online and app Round-Up donations, up to $1 million. These matching initiatives will ensure more families receive food, shelter, and essential support during one of the most challenging seasons of the year.
- Dutch Bros® Cranks Up the Cheer with 2025 Holiday Menu
Each drink comes in one of six holiday designed cups, including special edition designs for kids and pups. These cups keep the season jingle bell jammin' with amps, jingle bells and other rockin' holiday decor items! This season's iced drinks come with a limited edition straw featuring all the winter vibes! These festive sips are available starting November 1 at all 1,050+ Dutch Bros locations, while supplies last.
- DICK'S Sporting Goods Kicks Off the Holiday Season with "Santa's Scouting Report" -- A Star-Studded Twist on the Naughty or Nice List
Produced in partnership with Bolded, OBB Media's Branded Entertainment & Content Studio, the campaign features star athletes Paige Bueckers, Bryson DeChambeau, CeeDee Lamb and Draymond Green checking in with Santa on his scouting report, an end-of-year evaluation of their biggest wins and losses, highlights and headline moments.
- Tim Hortons® U.S. celebrates the holiday season with a delicious menu of festive flavors
Available at participating Tim Hortons restaurants across the U.S. is a holiday lineup that includes the iconic flavor of OREO® melded with peppermint for a must-try OREO® Peppermint Hot Chocolate and OREO® Peppermint Iced Capp®, along with festive baked goods like the Holiday Tree Donut and Snowman Donut.
- PetSmart's Free Pet Photos With Santa Return Nationwide
On Dec. 13-14, pet parents nationwide can create joyful memories and sharable moments with a free photo with Santa, open to pets of all kinds, including dogs, cats and other small pets. With more than 90% of pet parents including pets in family holiday traditions, PetSmart's Photos With Santa event has become a favorite way to bring the magic of the holidays to life for pet families.
- Little Caesars Unveils Its Most Craveable Crust Innovation With New $9.49 Stuffed Crunch Crust Pizza
Featuring a toasted, cheese-stuffed crust brushed with buttery garlic flavor and finished with herbs and breadcrumbs, this latest addition delivers a satisfying crunch with every bite. As of November 17th, Little Caesars app users can be the first to taste the newest crust creation. On November 24th, Stuffed Crunch Crust becomes available in-store and Hot-N-Ready from 4-8 p.m. and online all day.
- Under Armour and Stephen Curry Agree to Curry Brand Separation
Under the separation, Curry will become independent of Under Armour. UA will release the Curry 13 – the final Curry Brand x Under Armour shoe – in February 2026 as planned, with additional colorways and apparel collections available through October 2026.
- G-SHOCK Introduces New G-STEEL Model with Streamlined Metal Design
The newest member of the iconic G-STEEL lineup features a newly developed compact module that incorporates Tough Solar power and Bluetooth® connectivity, enabling a slim, lightweight build without sacrificing performance. Crafted with a meticulously finished metal bezel that blends mirror polish and hairline textures, the design showcases the beauty of stainless steel through a minimalist lens.
- Kimberly-Clark to Acquire Kenvue, Creating a $32 Billion Global Health and Wellness Leader
This transaction brings together two iconic American companies to create a combined portfolio of complementary products, including 10 billion-dollar brands, that touch nearly half the global population through every stage of life.
Trending Topics
Among the consumer news that was distributed in November, the PR Newswire team was able spot several larger stories that highlight the trends shaping the industry.
- Thanksgiving: This Thanksgiving, we saw brands focus on affordability and convenience. Meijer slashed prices on frozen turkeys and discounted more than 90 holiday grocery staples up to 50%. Target also cut prices on essential products and brought back its meal for four for under $20. Chipotle offered BOGO entrees on Thanksgiving Eve and waived delivery fees through Cyber Weekend. For those on the go, 7-Eleven offered BOGO chicken sandwiches, discounted pizzas and delivery deals through the 7NOW app.
- Gift Guides: With Christmas right around the corner, we saw a variety of holiday gift guides catering to sports enthusiasts, wellness fans and those seeking inclusive options. DICK'S Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy highlighted top athletic gear and seasonal deals, while MySmile offered oral care essentials for the beauty and wellness lovers. Easterseals debuted its first ever sensory friendly toy guide, emphasizing accessibility and thoughtful gifting.
Looking ahead: In December, our team expects Christmas-related press releases to ramp up as the holiday quickly approaches. We'll also be watching how consumer brands celebrate other calendar events like GivingTuesday (Dec. 2), Hannukah (Dec.14-22), Kwanza (Dec. 26-Jan 1) and New Year's Eve (Dec. 31).
