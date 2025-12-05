November in Review: 13 Top Consumer Press Releases

A roundup of the most newsworthy consumer and retail announcements from PR

Trending Topics

Among the consumer news that was distributed in November, the PR Newswire team was able spot several larger stories that highlight the trends shaping the industry.

Thanksgiving: This Thanksgiving, we saw brands focus on affordability and convenience. Meijer slashed prices on frozen turkeys and discounted more than 90 holiday grocery staples up to 50%. Target also cut prices on essential products and brought back its meal for four for under $20. Chipotle offered BOGO entrees on Thanksgiving Eve and waived delivery fees through Cyber Weekend. For those on the go, 7-Eleven offered BOGO chicken sandwiches, discounted pizzas and delivery deals through the 7NOW app.

This Thanksgiving, we saw brands focus on affordability and convenience. Meijer slashed prices on frozen turkeys and discounted more than 90 holiday grocery staples up to 50%. Target also cut prices on essential products and brought back its meal for four for under $20. Chipotle offered BOGO entrees on Thanksgiving Eve and waived delivery fees through Cyber Weekend. For those on the go, 7-Eleven offered BOGO chicken sandwiches, discounted pizzas and delivery deals through the 7NOW app. Gift Guides: With Christmas right around the corner, we saw a variety of holiday gift guides catering to sports enthusiasts, wellness fans and those seeking inclusive options. DICK'S Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy highlighted top athletic gear and seasonal deals, while MySmile offered oral care essentials for the beauty and wellness lovers. Easterseals debuted its first ever sensory friendly toy guide, emphasizing accessibility and thoughtful gifting.

Looking ahead: In December, our team expects Christmas-related press releases to ramp up as the holiday quickly approaches. We'll also be watching how consumer brands celebrate other calendar events like GivingTuesday (Dec. 2), Hannukah (Dec.14-22), Kwanza (Dec. 26-Jan 1) and New Year's Eve (Dec. 31).

