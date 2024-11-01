November is National Healthy Skin Month: Pure Glow Encourages Sunless Tanning to Support Skin Health

PHOENIX, Ariz., Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This November marks National Healthy Skin Month, an annual health campaign launched by the American Academy of Dermatology to promote awareness about skin care practices and the importance of reducing UV exposure. With increasing knowledge about the risks associated with sun exposure, sunless tanning products are a beneficial alternative for achieving a natural glow without compromising skin health.

A study published in JAMA Dermatology underscores this recommendation, revealing that individuals who used sunless tanning products reported decreased time spent sunbathing and less frequent tanning bed use. These findings reflect the role of sunless tanning products in preventing skin damage, an essential component of effective skin care.

The study also highlights that 92.7% of participants believed that tanned skin is more attractive than untanned skin. The societal pressure to maintain a bronzed appearance remains strong even in the face of participants understanding the risks associated with UV exposure to achieve tanned skin.

Dr. Cynthia Price, founder of Skin Science MD and a board-certified dermatologist, comments, "Studies such as the one published in JAMA Dermatology make a strong case for the benefits of sunless tanning products in a skin-safe beauty regimen. With a growing awareness of the risks associated with UV exposure, choosing a UV-free tan is one way individuals can protect their skin without sacrificing a sun-kissed glow."

As a national brand focusing on health-conscious beauty, Pure Glow is part of a movement to redefine tanning by offering clients organic, fragrance-free, and non-sticky sunless tanning options that contribute to a more holistic approach to skincare. By making safer choices in beauty routines, individuals can support healthier skin while reducing their risks of UV-related skin conditions.

This National Healthy Skin Month, the American Academy of Dermatology encourages everyone to take proactive steps to protect their skin. Recommendations include:

Using sunless tanning products as an alternative to UV tanning.

as an alternative to UV tanning. Applying sunscreen daily to exposed skin.

daily to exposed skin. Checking your skin regularly for changes and consulting a dermatologist if needed.

For more information on skin health best practices, visit the American Academy of Dermatology at www.aad.org . For more information on how Pure Glow is serving its mission to provide a healthier option to achieve a glowing tan, visit them at Pure Glow .

