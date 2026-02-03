NovoEd and Entelechy Announce 2025 Awards Honors Highlighting Customized Leadership Development Programs on the NovoEd Platform

High-Profile Talent Development Industry Recognition Includes Four Brandon Hall Group™ Medals for "Unleash Your Leadership Potential" Programs

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NovoEd , the leading enterprise talent development technology provider that empowers organizations to scale high-impact learning, mentoring, and practice, and Entelechy , the leading global organization that designs and delivers customized leadership development programs, are pleased to jointly announce several recent industry honors that showcase and commemorate the organizations' ongoing partnership.

"Our long-term relationship with Entelechy is a hallmark of our commitment to working with top-tier training partners," said Scott Kinney, NovoEd CEO and Chairman of the Board. "Our partnership runs deep, as Entelechy has also provided instructional design and implementation support for NovoEd's own learning experiences, designed to provide hands-on learning experiences, training, and certification for instructional designers on the NovoEd platform."

NovoEd and Entelechy have collaborated for nearly a decade, powering leadership development programs on the NovoEd platform for a variety of clients across the life sciences, financial, and technology sectors. Two of Entelechy's customized Unleash Your Leadership Potential leadership development programs utilizing NovoEd recently won four 2025 Brandon Hall Group™ HCM Excellence Awards:

Developing Frontline Leaders , a program designed and implemented for Thermo Fisher Scientific , a global leader in life sciences research, received a Gold Award for Best Leadership Development Program and a Silver Award for Best Development Program for Frontline Leaders.





, a program designed and implemented for , a global leader in life sciences research, received a Gold Award for Best Leadership Development Program and a Silver Award for Best Development Program for Frontline Leaders. A customized version of Unleash Your Leadership Potential for a global Fortune 500 technology company also received a Gold Award for Best Leadership Development Program as well as a Gold Award for Best Development Program for Frontline Leaders.

In addition, Entelechy was also recently honored in the third annual Novie Awards for Best Visual Design for its work with Thermo Fisher Scientific hosted on the NovoEd platform.

Developing Frontline Leaders with Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific's Global Talent Development team engaged Entelechy to create Developing Frontline Leaders, which provides leaders with the skills and confidence to build productive, meaningful relationships with colleagues and to develop talent and bench strength through deliberate performance management. To date, more than 7,500 leaders have been trained through the Developing Frontline Leaders program.

"I have witnessed firsthand the transformative impact of our Developing Frontline Leaders program," said Suzanne Taylor, Senior Manager, Global Talent Development, Thermo Fisher Scientific. "This initiative has not only equipped our first-time and mid-level managers with essential leadership skills but also fostered a culture of continuous learning and development. It's a program I am incredibly proud to be a part of."

To extend the reach and impact of the program to global leaders who couldn't easily access in-person learning or who wanted a more collaborative, engaging experience, Entelechy developed Developing Frontline Leaders-Social, a blended learning experience hosted on NovoEd, with three live virtual events. Through NovoEd's social learning environment, participants engage in a rich, collaborative journey that seamlessly blends theory with practice — placing skill implementation and real-life application at the heart of the experience. This innovative approach not only expanded access to the program across Thermo Fisher Scientific's geographically diverse workforce but also ensured that leaders everywhere could build meaningful connections, exchange insights, and grow together in a highly engaging way.

"Over the years, we have seen the power NovoEd's social learning platform has had on participants in our leadership development programs," said Donna Iacopucci, Entelechy's Chief Executive Officer. "NovoEd's rich, innovative user experience has directly driven an increase in participant engagement, collaboration, and interaction, leading to lasting behavior change and strengthened leadership capabilities. We're immensely proud of our partnership with NovoEd and look forward to a strong future together."

About NovoEd

Founded in 2012 out of the Stanford Social Algorithms Lab, NovoEd is an enterprise talent development technology provider that enables organizations to scale high-impact learning, mentoring, and practice. Built on proven learning science, the NovoEd Platform drives engagement, collaboration, and skill application to develop a future-ready workforce. Global enterprises rely on NovoEd to foster deep capability-building and continuous workforce transformation. Visit novoed.com to learn more.

About Entelechy

For more than 30 years, Entelechy has served as the go-to, private-label training partner for global organizations, including Comcast, Broadcom, Thermo Fisher Scientific, RingCentral, Republic Services, Suffolk Construction, and many more. Entelechy's flagship leadership development programs, Aspiring Leaders , Unleash Your Leadership Potential , and Leading Leaders , are completely customizable and transform leaders as they progress through their careers. Together, these programs create a powerful leadership development experience that fuels organizational success and company growth. Entelechy is also an authorized Everything DiSC© partner , specializing in delivering the full range of Everything DiSC assessments and virtual workshops. To learn more about Entelechy, please visit unlockit.com .

