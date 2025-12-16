NovoEd Sweeps Gold Medals in All Categories Entered in the Brandon Hall Group 2025 Technology Excellence Awards

AI-Powered Talent Development Platform Honored for its Unified System Featuring the Learn+, Mentor+, and Practice+ Products

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NovoEd , the leading enterprise talent development technology provider that empowers organizations to scale high-impact learning, mentoring, and practice, is pleased to announce its Gold Medal wins in Brandon Hall Group's 2025 Technology Excellence Awards program. The company was recognized for its integrated talent development system that unites three powerful products—Learn+, Mentor+, and Practice+—to enable organizations to create, deploy, and track diverse programs within a comprehensive system—and to scale with ease.

The esteemed Brandon Hall Group Technology Excellence Awards program has a dedicated focus on entries from solution providers that offer innovative technologies to learning, talent management, talent acquisition, HR, workforce management, and sales enablement organizations, as well as technology organizations and departments. The entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts, and executives based upon these rigorous criteria: fit the need, program design, functionality, innovation, and overall measurable benefits provided to partner organizations.

"Today's organizations face diverse and distinct challenges that require continuous business transformation. That progress begins with people," said NovoEd CEO and Chairman of the Board Scott Kinney. "NovoEd's integrated learning system combines hands-on practice, real-world application, and actionable feedback that moves beyond the talent development status quo and transforms people into an organization's strategic advantage. It is an honor to be recognized for our initiatives and advancements by Brandon Hall Group, the leading authority in the Human Capital Management industry."

NovoEd was awarded Gold Medals in the following Brandon Hall Group 2025 Technology Excellence categories:

Best Advance in Content Authoring Technology

Best Advance in Conversational AI for Employee Experience

Best Advance in Generative AI Learning Solution

Best Advance in an Integrated Talent Management Platform

Best Advance in Learning Management Measurement/Business Impact Tools

Best Advance in Online Mentoring Tools

Best Advance in Skills Intelligence and Skills-Based Platforms

Best Advance in Social Learning Technology

Best Advance in Software for a Training Company

Best Advance in Unique Learning Technology

Best Use of Generative AI for Employee Development

"The Technology Excellence Awards celebrate the most forward-thinking innovations shaping the future of learning, talent, and human capital management. This year's winners exemplify how technology can unlock new possibilities—improving performance, enabling smarter decision-making, and transforming how organizations support and develop their people," said Rachel Cooke, Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer and leader of the Excellence Awards program.

"Our Technology Excellence Awards are built on a rigorous evaluation framework that measures true innovation, functional excellence, and quantifiable business impact. The solution providers and organizations recognized this year reflect the highest standards in the industry, demonstrating how technology can accelerate capability, efficiency, and results," said Mike Cooke, Brandon Hall Group Chief Executive Officer.

To view the full list of the Brandon Hall Group 2025 Technology Excellence Awards winners, visit https://excellenceawards.brandonhall.com/winners/ .

About NovoEd

Founded in 2012 out of the Stanford Social Algorithms Lab, NovoEd is an enterprise talent development technology provider that enables organizations to scale high-impact learning, mentoring, and practice. Built on proven learning science, the NovoEd Platform drives engagement, collaboration, and skill application to develop a future-ready workforce. Global enterprises rely on NovoEd to foster deep capability-building and continuous workforce transformation. Visit novoed.com to learn more.

About Brandon Hall Group™

Brandon Hall Group™ is the home of the HCM Excellence Awards®—the most prestigious and sought-after awards in Human Capital Management. For more than 30 years, these awards have set the gold standard in recognizing organizations for innovative and effective HCM practices across Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Human Resources, Sales Performance, and Technology.

Known as the "Academy Awards of Human Capital Management," Brandon Hall Group's awards programs attract entrants from leading corporations worldwide, as well as mid-market and smaller firms. With more than 150 categories, the awards shine a spotlight on the most innovative and effective organizational achievements and the solution providers who power them. Visit brandonhall.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

Richard Caccavale, Vice President of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE NovoEd