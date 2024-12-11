NovoEd Awarded 13 Gold Medals in Brandon Hall Group's 2024 Excellence in Technology Awards

High-Impact Learning Experience Platform Recognized for its Advancement of Generative AI for Business Transformation — and Much More — in Influential Industry Awards Program

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NovoEd , the leading collaborative cohort learning platform for global workforce transformation, is pleased to announce its 13 Gold Medals in Brandon Hall Group's 2024 Excellence in Technology Awards program. This distinctive learning and development industry honor caps a momentous year for NovoEd, which saw the launch of NovoAI , a collection of proprietary artificial intelligence tools designed to capitalize upon and contextualize AI specifically for building dynamic learning programs at scale.

The prestigious Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Awards program showcases the initiatives of learning solution providers that drive sustained business transformation through learning initiatives within global organizations. The entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts, and executives based upon these rigorous criteria: fit the need, program design, functionality, innovation, and overall measurable benefits to partner organizations.

"Learning solutions providers need to be dedicated, resilient partners that meet the ever-evolving needs of learning leaders within today's leading organizations," said NovoEd CEO and Chairman of the Board Scott Kinney. "NovoEd was founded to change the face of online learning to benefit both individuals and organizations. To be recognized for our vision, innovation, and commitment to our clients' needs is especially gratifying."

NovoEd was awarded 13 Gold medals in the following Brandon Hall Group 2024 Excellence in Technology Awards categories:

Best Best Advance in Business Strategy and Technology Innovation

Best Advance in Content Authoring Technology

Best Advance in Diversity and Inclusion Innovation

Best Advance in Generative AI for Business Transformation

Best Advance in Generative AI Learning Solution

Best Advance in an Integrated Talent Management Platform

Best Advance in Learning Management Measurement/Business Impact Tools

Best Advance in Onboarding Technology

Best Advance in Online Mentoring Tools

Best Advance in Unique Learning Technology

Best Advance in Social Impact Innovation

Best Advance in Social Learning Technology

Best Advance in Software for a Training Company

"In our 31st year, the Excellence in Technology Awards continue to showcase the best innovations in learning, talent management, talent acquisition, HR, workforce management, and sales enablement technologies. We are proud to receive applications from a diverse range of organizations globally, reflecting the ever-evolving landscape of technology solutions," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer Rachel Cooke, leader of the Excellence Awards program.

"Our awards program is distinguished by the thorough evaluation process led by industry experts. Judges meticulously score each entry, and our executive leadership team at Brandon Hall Group reviews and validates the judging and scoring. The level of the award is solely determined by the number of points, ensuring a fair and unbiased recognition of excellence in technology," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Executive Officer Mike Cooke.

To view the full list of 2024 Technology Excellence Awards winners, visit https://excellenceawards.brandonhall.com/winners/.

About NovoEd

Founded at Stanford's Social Algorithms Lab in 2012, NovoEd transforms learning through an integrated solution for creating, facilitating, and delivering high-impact learning experiences. Global organizations trust NovoEd to enable experiences that go beyond content and knowledge checks, integrating peer learning, feedback, practice, and application. NovoEd works with all content sources, and supports all types of formal learning, including self-paced, hybrid, blended, cohort-based, one-to-one, and team-based learning. To learn more about why companies like 3M, Marriott, and Nestlé use NovoEd to go beyond content and knowledge checks to drive performance readiness at scale, visit novoed.com .

About Brandon Hall Group™

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights, and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.

For more than 30 years, Brandon Hall Group has empowered, recognized, and certified excellence in organizations worldwide, influencing the development of more than 10 million employees and executives. The HCM Excellence Awards program was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the "Academy Awards of Human Capital Management."

The awards recognize the best organizations that have successfully developed and deployed programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems, and tools that have achieved measurable results. Brandon Hall Group is honored to receive applications from organizations worldwide ranging from small, medium, large, and global enterprises to government, not-for-profits, and associations.

