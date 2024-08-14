NovoEd Introduces NovoAI, a Collection of Intuitive Artificial Intelligence Tools Designed to Help Businesses Build High-Impact Learning Programs at Scale

Highly Anticipated Product Release Provides Powerful AI Enhancements on the NovoEd Learning Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NovoEd, the leading learning platform for global workforce transformation, is excited to announce the launch of NovoAI, a collection of proprietary artificial intelligence tools designed to deliver global learning experiences at scale while putting people front and center and protecting companies' sensitive intellectual property and strategic internal information.

NovoAI works across every part of a learning program — from authoring to administration and delivery, helping learning leaders scale feedback, practice, application, and social learning.

The introduction of NovoAI will incorporate several features designed to streamline the design and delivery of learning program elements that previously required significant manual effort. These features include:

AI Translation: Train learners across multiple languages in a single course environment.

AI Quiz Generation: Create relevant and specific quiz questions from designated content.

AI Captions & Transcripts: Make video content accessible to learners with different abilities and learning preferences.

AI Summary & Key Takeaways: Summarize content to ensure learners understand essential concepts.

AI Practice Insights: Provide automatic and rapid feedback for learners on video and audio practice.

AI Discussion Prompts: Create engaging discussion prompts based on selected content and learning objectives.

AI Discussion Insights: Synthesize key themes in discussions and challenge learners by prompting interaction with different perspectives.

NovoAI is continuously developing, with new features being added to create more value to learning organizations.

As organizations evolve past individual employee experimentation with AI to strategic value capture, business leaders must intentionally implement artificial intelligence that meets a range of business imperatives, from accelerating automation and productivity and enhancing innovation and competitive market share, to ensuring a consistent customer experience and safeguarding company data integrity.

Unlike publicly available AI tools, NovoAI protects organizations' strategic and sensitive content, intellectual property, and company information through fully encrypted AI models and SOC 2 type 2 compliance to protect delicate customer data.

"Our approach to integrating AI features in our products is selective and targeted to enable L&D and HR leaders to do more with less while supporting and enhancing the human interactions that are core to our platform and to learning science," said Scott Kinney, NovoEd CEO and Chairman of the Board. "We are thrilled to be sharing these powerful tools with our NovoEd community to help foster continual learning and further organizational growth."

NovoEd offers a free two-week Learning Experience GenAI course (LXGenAI). The next cohort will begin Sept. 9; click here to enroll and join learning leaders and industry experts who are adopting and utilizing the latest artificial intelligence tools in their own organizations.

About NovoEd

Founded at Stanford's Social Algorithms Lab in 2012, NovoEd transforms learning through an integrated solution for creating, facilitating, and delivering high impact learning experiences. Global organizations trust NovoEd to enable experiences that go beyond content and knowledge checks, integrating peer learning, feedback, practice, and application. NovoEd works with all content sources, and supports all types of formal learning, including self-paced, hybrid, blended, cohort-based, one-to-one, and team-based learning. To learn more about why companies like 3M, Marriott, and Nestlé use NovoEd to go beyond content and knowledge checks to drive performance readiness at scale, visit novoed.com.

