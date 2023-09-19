NovoEd Launches LXI: Free Learning Change Management Certification for Executives

News provided by

NovoEd

19 Sep, 2023, 07:55 ET

New Virtual Course Helps Leaders Measure the ROI of Workforce Development Initiatives

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NovoEd, the leading social and collaborative cohort learning platform, welcomes its first executive participants on Oct. 9, 2023 to LXI: Learning Experience Impact — a new, free certification course designed to help leaders demonstrate and promote the business value of workforce development initiatives at their organizations. LXI follows the LXD: Learning Experience Design course by NovoEd, through which more than 35,000 people from six continents have elevated their skills since 2016.

Continue Reading

Participants who complete LXI will earn the exclusive free change management credential for learning, HR, and talent professionals available today. "In LXI, executives will gain the ability to apply and measure intentional change management techniques to better instigate efficiency, production, and innovation across their companies," said Todd Moran, Chief Strategy Officer of NovoEd. "In so doing," Moran continues, "they will also be equipped to promote the business value of L&D programs to their bosses, to their boards, and to C-level executives outside of the learning suite."

LXI participants will interact with other leaders from around the world through discussion, feedback, and interactive activities with key industry thought leaders whose work has been featured in The Harvard Business Review, MIT Sloan Management Review, and The Wall Street Journal. The course will also include a live session with Dr. Melvin Smith, Professor in the Department of Organizational Behavior and Faculty Director of Executive Education at the Weatherhead School of Management, Case Western Reserve University and co-author of the book Helping People Change (with Richard Boyatzis and Ellen Van Oosten).

The two-week experience, which includes 4-7 hours of learning, is compact and easily incorporated into professionals' schedules using both live and asynchronous instruction. In the course's capstone project, participants will create a Learning Impact Report designed for learning and non-learning audiences alike with impact metrics that demonstrate the ROI of learning initiatives at their organizations.

"LXI presents a unique opportunity for L&D leaders to cultivate new skills that help them solve their most complex organizational transformation challenges," says Scott Kinney, NovoEd CEO and Chairman of the Board. "We are excited to welcome our first participants in October and look forward to welcoming many more in future cohorts."

About NovoEd
Founded at Stanford's Social Algorithms Lab in 2012, NovoEd is a capability-building platform that uses social and collaborative learning to drive alignment, performance, and mobility at scale. Through cohort-based experiences, NovoEd taps into collective wisdom, placing each learner at the center of perspective, application, and expertise. Large enterprises such as 3M, GE, and Nestlé partner with NovoEd to accelerate their critical initiatives and reconnect teams through learning that is felt, experienced, and swiftly transformed into impact. Visit https://www.novoed.com/ to learn more.

Media Contact:
Jacob Nikolau
Head of Product Marketing
[email protected]

SOURCE NovoEd

Also from this source

NovoEd Partners With IMD to Win 5 Brandon Hall Group 2023 HCM Excellence Awards

42% of Gen Z Employees Say They Will Turn to Their Professional Peers to Learn and Update Their Skills - Not AI - Despite High AI Adoption In The Workplace

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.