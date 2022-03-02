NovoEd to Host a Roster of Prominent Authors and Experts on Organizational Dynamics

SAN FRANCISCO, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NovoEd , the leading social and collaborative learning platform for deep capability building, today announces the debut of its Book Club Live events. The ongoing virtual series will bring together some of the world's most influential thinkers and authors covering the evolving field of organizational dynamics to connect with its rich community of learning & development professionals across industries.

NovoEd's Book Club Live events explore topics and challenges being faced by transformational business leaders worldwide, such as how to build organizations that are as inspired and innovative as its employees; how to remain human in the age of data; and the role creativity plays in collaboration, transformation, memory, and retention. The event series follows the recent introduction of The LX Community, NovoEd's free public forum designed to spark conversation and connection within the L&D community.

"As humans, we crave community. Work provides an environment where community can happen, and learning, when done right, is a natural facilitator of relationships," said Alex Gruhin, NovoEd's Head of Brand Experiences. "NovoEd's Book Club Live series strives to create a sense of belonging among industry professionals that shapes a culture focused on meaningful impact for the individual, the team, and the organization."

The NovoEd Book Club Live series currently has six scheduled event dates, each taking place at 1pm ET:

Wednesday, March 16 - Rishad Tobaccowala, former global strategist and chief growth officer at Publicis Groupe and author of Restoring the Soul of Business: Staying Human in the Age of Data

Wednesday, March 23 - Mario Moussa, management consultant, executive educator, co-creator of the Strategic Persuasion Workshop at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, and author of The Culture Puzzle: Harnessing the Forces That Drive Your Organization's Success

Wednesday, March 30 - Michele Zanini, co-founder of the Management Lab and co-author of Humanocracy: Creating Organizations as Amazing as the People Inside Them

Wednesday, April 13 - Rob Cross, the Edward A. Madden Professor of Global Leadership at Babson College, co-founder and director of the Connected Commons, and author of Beyond Collaboration Overload: How to Work Smarter, Get Ahead, and Restore Your Well-Being

Wednesday, April 20 - Adam Morgan, executive creative director at Adobe; one of AdWeek's top "Creative 100" inspiring creative minds in marketing, media, and culture in the world; and author of Sorry Spock, Emotions Drive Business: Proving the Value of Creative Ideas With Science

Thursday, May 5 - Ellen B. Van Oosten, Ph.D., associate professor in the Department of Organizational Behavior and Faculty Director of Executive Education at the Case Weatherhead School of Management, director of the Coaching Research Lab, and author of Helping People Change: Coaching with Compassion for Lifelong Learning and Growth

More authors are continuously being added to the Book Club Live lineup, with dates planned throughout 2022.

"At NovoEd, we believe business advances at the pace of learning," said Chief Marketing Officer Christina Yu. "Our Book Club Live series exemplifies our commitment to help foster capabilities across our community and make a meaningful impact at scale."

The first 50 registrants to each Book Club Live event will receive a complimentary digital copy of the featured book, courtesy of NovoEd. To learn more about NovoEd's Book Club Live series and to RSVP, visit https://www.novoed.com/resources/book-club-live/ .

Founded at Stanford's Social Algorithms Lab in 2012, NovoEd is a capability-building platform that combines social and collaborative learning to unlock performance readiness at scale. Through cohort-based experiences, NovoEd taps into collective wisdom, placing each learner at the intersection of perspective, application, and expertise. Large enterprises such as 3M, GE, and Nestlé partner with NovoEd to accelerate their critical initiatives, reconnect teams, and achieve rapid alignment through learning that is deeply felt and experienced and swiftly transformed into impact.

