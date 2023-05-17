NovoEd to Showcase Innovations in Cohort Learning at ATD ICE 2023

News provided by

NovoEd

17 May, 2023, 09:52 ET

Cohort-Based Learning Platform Will Showcase Latest Product Capabilities and Host a Series of Engaging Events at Conference Helping to Shape the Future of Work

SAN DIEGO, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NovoEd, the leading cohort learning platform for enterprise capability building, will showcase its latest product capabilities and host a series of events at ATD ICE 2023. This annual gathering of learning and development professionals shaping the future of work is set for May 22-24, 2023 at the San Diego Convention Center.

Continue Reading

NovoEd will celebrate the release of its recent Video Practice Peer Feedback product capability with surprise experiential activations at the NovoEd Booth #1231 at 11:30 a.m. each day during the conference. Video Practice Peer Feedback enhances NovoEd Video Practice, the platform's immersive, scenario-based activity where learners are presented with a situation, record their reaction, and practice how they approach the scenario. With Video Practice Peer Feedback, instructional designers can now build in moments of peer review after learners practice tackling a scenario. Visitors to the booth will also be able to participate in demos, fireside chats, and on-floor private meetings to deeply engage with the NovoEd online learning platform.

During the conference and expo, NovoEd will host a series of additional engaging events to spark discussion around the future of organizational alignment, talent mobility, and performance-readiness at scale:

Sunday, May 21: NovoEd and co-host Hone will gather an intimate group of guests for a conference kickoff mixer, "Power of Learning Together," on the classic gaslamp rooftop at Rustic Root restaurant to discuss cohorts, context and capability building at scale.

Monday, May 22: NovoEd learning leaders Drew Remiker and Jacob Nikolau will offer "The Cohort Learning Epic: How to Fuel Connection at Your Organization" on Stage 2 of the ATD ICE EXPO Hall,  where they will show how cohort-based learning can create alignment across a massive, disjointed, remote workforce in a time of volatility, uncertainty, and complexity.

Monday, May 22: Following the Expo, NovoEd will host a by-invitation-only luxury Yacht Party on San Diego Bay, at which attendees will set sail on a voyage through one of the most beautiful natural deepwater harbors in the world with local fare, an open bar, and music from a live DJ.

ATD ICE comes at a time of recognition and growth for NovoEd, which was recently honored by industry organizations such as ASU+GSV, Brandon Hall, and EdTech Digest as a leader in cohort-based learning.

NovoEd is a sponsor of ATD ICE 2023. To learn more and RSVP for these exclusive events, visit the NovoEd ATD ICE 2023 website.

About NovoEd
Founded at Stanford's Social Algorithms Lab in 2012, NovoEd is a capability-building platform that uses social and collaborative learning to drive alignment, performance, and mobility at scale. Through cohort-based experiences, NovoEd taps into collective wisdom, placing each learner at the center of perspective, application, and expertise. Large enterprises such as 3M, GE, and Nestlé partner with NovoEd to accelerate their critical initiatives and reconnect teams through learning that is felt, experienced and swiftly transformed into impact. Visit https://www.novoed.com/ to learn more.

RSVP/Media Contact:
Christina Yu
Chief Marketing Officer
[email protected]

SOURCE NovoEd

Also from this source

NovoEd Announces Partnership with GP Strategies to Further Drive Talent Transformation

NovoEd Announces Winners of its First-Annual Novie Awards

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.