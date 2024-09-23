NovoEd Wins 29 Brandon Hall Group 2024 HCM Excellence Awards, Including 13 Medals in Partnership with Supplier Leadership on Climate Transition

Impactful Initiatives in Human Capital Management Recognized in

Industry-Defining Awards Program

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NovoEd , the leading learning platform for global workforce transformation, is excited to announce the organization's 29 medals — including 22 Gold — in the 2024 Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards. Thirteen of these esteemed awards — including 11 Gold — were received in honor of the partnership between NovoEd and Supplier Leadership on Climate Transition (LOCT), a growing collaborative of companies helping suppliers become part of the climate solution.

The Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards recognize top organizations that successfully deployed programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems, and tools that achieved superior and measurable results in Human Capital Management. Award categories include Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition, Human Resources, Sales Performance, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and the Future of Work. View the complete list of winners here .

NovoEd is excited to announce its 29 medals — including 22 Gold — in the 2024 Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards. Post this

"NovoEd is dedicated to delivering engaging and effective learning experiences for our clients in service of their most critical strategic initiatives," said NovoEd CEO and Chairman of the Board Scott Kinney. "It is a distinct honor to be recognized for our work alongside such prominent and innovative organizations as Supplier LOCT for human capital management initiatives by Brandon Hall Group. These awards speak to the transformative benefits of choosing the right technology partner to power those efforts."

"We are proud to partner with NovoEd to provide a comprehensive online learning environment for suppliers. With an audience of more than 3,000 learners worldwide, the LOCT learning platform is built to accelerate climate action by empowering participants to take specific steps to reduce their emissions, access tools and resources, collaborate with peers, and seek feedback from Guidehouse experts," said Nicole DelSasso, Director, Supplier LOCT.

Supplier Leadership on Climate Transition provides a collaborative learning environment to educate companies on how to reduce their carbon emissions. Partners enroll their global suppliers in courses covering owned carbon emissions, indirect supply chain emissions, target setting, abatement, and much more.

NovoEd enabled Supplier LOCT to deliver courses virtually to every learner, offered in four languages via the help of live translation tools.The collaboration between NovoEd and Supplier LOCT was awarded with 13 medals by Brandon Hall Group, including:

Best Certification Program - Gold

Best Corporate Learning University - Gold

Best Custom Content - Gold

Best Extended Enterprise Learning Program - Gold

Best for Leading Under a Crisis - Gold

Best Learning Program Supporting a Change Transformation Business Strategy - Gold

Best Learning Technology Implementation - Gold

Best Results of a Learning Program - Gold

Best Strategy for Corporate Citizenship - Gold

Best Use of Games or Simulations for Corporate Learning - Gold

Best Use of Social / Collaborative Learning - Gold

Best Social Impact - Bronze

Best Unique or Innovative Learning and Development Program - Bronze

NovoEd also received recognition in 16 additional categories, including 11 Gold medals for such awards as Best Competencies and Skill Development, Best Corporate Culture Transformation, Best Development Program for Frontline Leaders, Best Employee Engagement, and Best Program for Upskilling Employees.

"Excellence Award recipients have consistently demonstrated their commitment to employee growth and well-being through innovative human capital strategies. These organizations have implemented HCM programs that drive outstanding business results and create a positive and empowering work environment. Our rigorous evaluation process has confirmed these programs as industry-leading in their effectiveness and impact on employee satisfaction," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer Rachel Cooke™, HCM Excellence Awards® program leader.

Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts, and executives based on these criteria:

Alignment to their business need and environment

Program design, functionality and delivery

Adoption, integration, user experience, innovation and creativity

Overall effectiveness, impact, and measurable benefits

"Our award recipients demonstrate an unwavering commitment to excellence in human capital management," said Brandon Hall Group™ Chief Executive Officer Mike Cooke. "This year, we've witnessed some of the most groundbreaking applications of HCM strategies in our organization's history. Many of these innovations leverage cutting-edge technologies and foster unprecedented levels of cross-functional collaboration, resulting in remarkable improvements in operational efficiency and employee engagement."

About NovoEd

Founded at Stanford's Social Algorithms Lab in 2012, NovoEd transforms learning through an integrated solution for creating, facilitating, and delivering high impact learning experiences. Global organizations trust NovoEd to enable experiences that go beyond content and knowledge checks, integrating peer learning, feedback, practice, and application. NovoEd works with all content sources, and supports all types of formal learning, including self-paced, hybrid, blended, cohort-based, one-to-one, and team-based learning. To learn more about why companies like 3M, Marriott, and Nestlé use NovoEd to go beyond content and knowledge checks to drive performance readiness at scale, visit https://www.novoed.com/ to learn more.

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group™ is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights, and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group™ to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.

For more than 30 years, Brandon Hall Group has empowered, recognized and certified excellence in organizations worldwide, influencing the development of more than 10 million employees and executives. The Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards® program was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the "Academy Awards of Human Capital Management."

The awards recognize the best organizations that have successfully developed and deployed programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems and tools that have achieved measurable results. The organization is honored to receive applications from organizations worldwide ranging from small, medium, large, and global enterprises to government, not-for-profits, and associations.

Media Contact:

Richard Caccavale

Vice President of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE NovoEd