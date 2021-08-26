NovoEd Wins Three Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NovoEd , the leading deep capability-building platform that helps enterprises accelerate their business-critical training initiatives, today announced that alongside partners Stanley Black & Decker and 3M , it was recognized with three Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards. This marks the sixth year in a row that NovoEd has been honored with this award.

Together, NovoEd and Stanley Black & Decker received a gold award for Best Sales Onboarding and a bronze for Best Sales Training and Performance. NovoEd and 3M were recognized with a silver for Best Advance in Leadership Development.

"We're honored to receive this recognition from Brandon Hall Group for the sixth year in a row, and even more thrilled that it highlights our partners Stanley Black & Decker and 3M and their innovative work, commitment to learning and leadership in the space," said Scott Kinney, CEO of NovoEd. "These awards recognize the significant role that NovoEd's learning platform plays in helping global enterprises build deep capabilities and achieve business impact through strategic learning initiatives like onboarding, sales training and leadership development."

NovoEd and Stanley Black & Decker won for the transformation of Stanley Black & Decker's New Hire Sales Onboarding Program. In 2020, the company transformed the program from a five-day in-person training program into a higher-impact five-week cohort-based virtual learning experience, leveraging NovoEd's platform. The resulting program saw record levels of engagement, performance and satisfaction, with ambitious plans for expansion moving forward.

NovoEd and 3M won in recognition of 3M's collaborative social learning program for People Leaders. Hosted on the NovoEd platform using a social learning format, the program has resulted in higher completion rates and scores on application and performance that exceed both virtual instructor-led training and the company's global targets for a fraction of the cost of instructor-led training.

The Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards program is a prestigious honor, recognizing the top HCM technologies, initiatives and programs from across the world. This year, award entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives based upon the following criteria: fit the need, design of the program, functionality, innovation and overall measurable benefits.

"Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards in 2021 provide much-needed and well-deserved recognition to organizations that went above and beyond to support their stakeholders during the unprecedented disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Brandon Hall Group COO and leader of the HCM Excellence Awards Program Rachel Cooke. "The awards provide validation of best practices in all areas of HCM at a time when they have never been more important to employers, employees and customers."

This is the sixth year in a row that NovoEd has been awarded a Brandon Hall Group Excellence award. Previously, the company has received three gold, five silver and and three bronze awards in the Brandon Hall Group Excellence program, as well as two gold, three silver and three bronze awards in Brandon Hall Group's Technology program.

This recognition marks an immense year of growth and recognition for NovoEd. Most recently, the company was named a top Learning Experience Platform Company (LXP) by Training Industry and was recognized on GSV Ventures' EdTech 150 List .

For more information on NovoEd's award-winning deep capability-building learning platform, please visit: https://www.novoed.com/learning-platform/overview/ .

About NovoEd

Founded at Stanford's Social Algorithms Lab in 2012, NovoEd's deep capability-building platform helps enterprises accelerate their business-critical training initiatives with engaging learning experiences that develop critical skills, enable collaboration, and promote inclusion — all at scale. NovoEd partners with training providers, executive education programs and leading companies such as 3M, GE, Kraft Heinz, and Nestlé to develop rich learning environments that place every learner at the intersection of perspective, application, and expertise via teamwork, discussion and feedback, galleries, coaching, mentoring, and curated content. Learn more at www.novoed.com .

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group operates the largest and longest running awards program in Human Capital Management. As an independent HCM research and analyst firm they conduct studies in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management. These benchmark studies help organizations by providing strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results.

Coupling the research studies with the best practice from the awards, Brandon Hall Group has helped more than 10,000 clients globally and more than 28 years of delivering world-class research and advisory. At the core of our offerings is a membership program that combines research, benchmarking and unlimited access to data and analysts. Membership enables executives and practitioners to make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, coalesced with analyst advisory services which aim to put the research into action in a way that is practical and efficient.

Brandon Hall Group has also launched professional certifications for business and human capital management professionals to upskill themselves and gain credentials for career advancement. ( www.brandonhall.com )

Media Contact:

Christina Yu

Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE NovoEd

