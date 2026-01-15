Novogradac Launches 2026 Journal of Tax Credits Awards Season

Annual Awards Recognize Achievements in Affordable Housing, Community Development, Historic Preservation and More

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Novogradac is now accepting submissions for the 2026 Novogradac Journal of Tax Credits Awards in four categories. The Journal of Tax Credits Awards honor outstanding achievement in affordable housing, community development, and historic preservation on an annual basis.

This year's awards recognize excellence in the following categories:

Historic Rehabilitation for the creative use of the historic tax credit,

Developments of Distinction for properties using the low-income housing tax credit or U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development financing,

Community Development Qualified Low-Income Community Investments (QLICIs) of the Year for the use of new markets tax credit financing, and

The Robert E. Ibanez Award, which is presented to an individual that has achieved outstanding vision, leadership, innovation and impact in advancing the mission of community development.

Each category has multiple sub-categories. To make a nomination, go to Novogradac's awards page and click on the appropriate category. Nominations for the 2026 awards are due March 4.

Awardees receive national recognition, including coverage in the Novogradac Journal of Tax Credits and presentation of an award at a 2026 Novogradac conference. Winners also receive recognition on Novogradac's social media accounts, as well as one complimentary registration and one discounted registration to the related Novogradac conference.

Novogradac will present the Robert E. Ibanez and Community Development QLICIs of the Year awards June 4 at the Novogradac 2026 Spring New Markets Tax Credit Conference at the Fairmont in Washington, D.C.; the Developments of Distinction awards Oct. 1 at the Novogradac 2026 Housing Tax Credit and Bonds Conference at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville, Tennessee; and the Historic Preservation awards Oct. 8 at the Novogradac 2026 Historic Tax Credit Conference at the Ritz Carlton in St. Louis.

For more information about the 2026 Novogradac Journal of Tax Credits Awards, visit www.novoco.com/events/awards or contact Novogradac at [email protected].

About Novogradac

Novogradac, which has been in business for more than 35 years, has grown to more than 800 employees and partners with offices in more than 25 cities. Tax, audit and consulting specialty practice areas for Novogradac include affordable housing, community development, historic rehabilitation and renewable energy. For additional information on Novogradac's personnel and areas of expertise, visit www.novoco.com or call (415) 356-8000.

