Novogradac Promotes Five Principals to Partner Across Country

New Partners Continue Growth of National Accounting, Consulting Enterprise

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National accounting and consulting enterprise Novogradac elevated four principals to partner Jan. 1–Nicole Crites of the Bellevue, Washington, office; Jodie Fish of the Portland, Oregon, office; Ashley McKenzie and Karie McMillen of the Dover, Ohio, office; and Lucy Tran of the San Francisco City office.

"My partners and I are pleased to welcome this group of dedicated professionals to the partnership," said Michael J. Novogradac, managing partner of Novogradac. "It is exciting to see the firm continue to grow and this group of new partners will be instrumental to the future of the firm."

Crites provides audit and tax services for real estate partnerships in the affordable housing industry. Crites specializes in future rent and income limit estimates, financial modeling and valuation of partnership interests She received her bachelor's degree in accounting and finance from the University of Washington. She is licensed in Washington as a certified public accountant (CPA).

Fish specializes in new markets tax credits (NMTCs), opportunity zones, low-income housing tax credits and REITs. He also has limited experience with renewable energy tax credits (RETCs) and historic rehabilitation tax credits. In addition to providing various consulting services, he works extensively on financial statement audits, tax return preparation, final cost certifications, financial forecasts and agreed-upon procedures engagements. Fish's specialization with the NMTC includes experience with community development financial institution reporting requirements and NMTC allocation applications. Before joining Novogradac, he worked several years at other northwest CPA firms, where he provided audit, accounting, tax compliance and business advisory services to manufacturers, assisted living and skilled nursing facilities, contractors, real estate developers, property owners, employee benefit plans and nonprofit organizations. Fish also has tax and accounting experience with individuals, closely held partnerships, LLCs, S corporations and C corporations. Fish is a contributor to the Novogradac Journal of Tax Credits and has presented on accounting and tax topics in various industry conferences. Fish served for four years as the treasurer for an Oregon nonprofit organization. Fish received his bachelor's degree in business administration with an emphasis in accounting from Portland State University. He is licensed in Oregon as a certified public accountant.

McKenzie has experience assisting developers, institutional investors and syndicators in the low-income housing tax credit (LIHTC) and RETC industries. She has assisted clients with affordable housing tax credit equity funds and property audits, along with other attestation services, federal and multistate tax return preparation, LIHTC cost certifications for numerous state housing agencies, transaction structuring and underwriting, due diligence and consulting on tax and accounting issues, including Year 15 disposition issues. McKenzie earned a bachelor's degree in accounting from Kent State University and a master's degree in business administration from Ashland University. She is licensed as a CPA in Ohio.

McMillen significant experience in providing tax, various audit and attestation, and consulting services to real estate partnerships. McMillen works extensively with the LIHTC, tax-exempt bond financed developments and entities subject to the auditing requirements of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). She also has many years of experience in conducting HUD Multifamily Accelerated Processing and Healthcare Quality Control and Construction Loan Administration reviews. In addition, McMillen provides audit services in the RETC industry. She has contributed to the Novogradac Journal of Tax Credits and is a speaker at Novogradac's LIHTC preconference workshops and LIHTC webinars. McMillen participates in Novogradac's Women & Allies and Novogradac Salutes Employee Resource Groups. She holds a master's degree in business administration from Salem International University and a bachelor's degree in accounting from Kent State University. She is licensed as a certified public accountant in Ohio.

Tran provides audit, tax and consulting services to a wide range of clients, including real estate firms, nonprofit organizations, corporations and investment companies. Her experience includes attestation services, tax return preparation, final cost certification audits and placed-in-service packages. She is also skilled in the auditing requirements of HUD, CalHFA, HCD and Single Audits under Uniform Guidance. In 2018, Tran briefly left Novogradac to serve as an audit manager in KPMG's San Francisco office before returning the following year. She is highly knowledgeable in HUD and Single Audit requirements and specializes in LIHTC engagements at both the fund and lower-tier levels. Tran earned her bachelor's degree in business economics with an emphasis in accounting from the University of California, Santa Barbara, and is a licensed certified public accountant.

About Novogradac

Novogradac, which has been in business for 35 years, has grown to more than 800 employees and partners with offices in more than 25 cities. Tax, audit and consulting specialty practice areas for Novogradac include affordable housing, community development, historic rehabilitation and renewable energy.

