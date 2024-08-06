NOVOSENSE Partners with DigiKey to Serve Global Markets

SHANGHAI, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NOVOSENSE, a company of high-performance, high-reliability analog and mixed-signal chips, recently announced that it has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with DigiKey, a world-leading distributor of electronic components, to establish a strategic partnership for global distribution. More than a hundred of NOVOSENSE's hero products are now available on the DigiKey platform, providing customers around the world with a more diverse and high-quality selection of electronic components.

The cooperation between the two sides aims to fully utilize their respective strengths and promote mutual benefits. Through DigiKey's extensive global distribution network and strong market presence, NOVOSENSE will be able to extend its products to a broader customer base and expand its global reach. In turn, DigiKey will be able to enrich its product catalog to further meet the diversified needs of its global customers.

NOVOSENSE's products available on DigiKey cover a wide range of categories, including sensors, digital isolators, interfaces, drivers, amplifiers, ADCs, and various power management chips, which can meet customers' system requirements in different applications such as automotive, industrial, telecommunication and consumer electronics.

Always adhering to the quality policy of "Robust & Reliable", NOVOSENSE is committed to providing safer, more reliable and higher performance products for high barrier markets such as industrial and automotive. Take automotive electronics as an example. In 2023, NOVOSENSE's automotive business accounted for 30.95%, with annual shipments exceeding 160 million pcs. This strategic cooperation with DigiKey is an important step in NOVOSENSE's globalization strategy. In the future, NOVOSENSE will continue to work with DigiKey and other partners to provide customers around the world with more convenient sourcing channels and accelerate the implementation and promotion of customer system designs.

About NOVOSENSE Microelectronics

NOVOSENSE Microelectronics is a highly robust & reliable analog and mixed signal chip company. Since its establishment in 2013, the company has been focusing on sensor, signal chain, and power management, providing comprehensive semiconductor products and solutions, which are widely used in automotive, industrial, information communication and consumer electronics markets.

With the mission of "Sense & Drive the Future, Build a Green, Smart and Connected World with Semiconductors", the company is committed to providing chip-level solutions to link the digital world and the real world.

For more information and sample application, please visit official website: www.novosns.com

