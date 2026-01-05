NOVUS Names Libby Morgan Chief Executive Officer to Lead Next Phase of Growth

New position marks the agency's shift from media buying to architecting data-driven growth

CHICAGO, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NOVUS , the independent media planning and buying agency, announced today that it has named Libby Morgan as Chief Executive Officer. Morgan joins the NOVUS team from MERGE, where she served as Chief Digital Officer, bringing over 20 years of experience driving marketing, commerce, and digital transformation across global organizations.

At NOVUS, Morgan will lead the agency's next phase of scale, advancing its evolution from a media buyer to an architect of growth. She will focus on strengthening strategic leadership, scaling operational excellence, and deepening the agency's ability to deliver data-driven planning, precision buying, and measurable business outcomes across digital and offline channels. She will succeed Melony Rios.

Morgan brings over two decades of leadership experience spanning management consulting, digital transformation, and marketing strategy, with more than 15 years of P&L ownership across global organizations. Throughout her career, she has built and led cross-disciplinary teams across the United States, Europe, and the Middle East, helping organizations like Nestle, HP, and Sanofi align business strategy, technology, and execution to drive revenue growth, increase market share, and deliver ROI. Most notably, she previously served as President of MRM Commerce, where she oversaw global, end-to-end commerce and media activations spanning online and offline channels, with a strong emphasis on digital performance and personalization at scale.

Her appointment comes at a pivotal moment for NOVUS and the broader media industry, as agencies evolve from buying space to designing growth strategies driven by data, insight, and creativity.

"NOVUS has a long history of delivering smart, accountable media solutions," said Morgan. "I'm excited to build on that foundation as we help clients navigate complexity with precision, personalization, and performance that drives meaningful growth."

"We are thrilled to welcome Libby as CEO at a pivotal moment for our industry," said Dave Murphy, Executive Chair at NOVUS. "The future of media sits at the intersection of data, technology, and human insight, and this appointment reflects our commitment to leading that future. Libby brings the vision and expertise needed to drive intelligent planning and buying, advanced personalization, and rigorous measurement of impact across all media channels, creating growth and real results for our clients."

About NOVUS

Headquartered in Chicago, NOVUS Media LLC is an independent media agency that uniquely plans and buys media through the lens of geography. They offer hyperlocal, customized, multichannel strategic media planning and buying with specialized multimedia talent, proprietary tools and custom techniques, representing the evolution of a next-gen agency. Focusing on local media of all types – TV, OTT, addressable, radio, OOH, digital display, video, mobile and search – NOVUS is fueled by marketing science and geospatial analytics to drive superior business results. Founded in 1987, NOVUS has evolved from a hyperlocal media buyer into a modern media partner delivering highly personalized, data-driven, and measurable campaigns across the full media ecosystem. For more information, go to www.novusmedia.com .

