NOVUS Names Mari Docter as Senior Vice President for Data Strategy and Innovation

MINNEAPOLIS, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NOVUS, the independent media planning and buying agency known for its data-driven location-based strategies, has appointed Mari Docter as its new Senior Vice President for Data Strategy and Innovation. Docter joins the NOVUS leadership team from WPP, where she drove the transformation of adtech and consumer insight strategies for Coca-Cola, Discover and Walgreens.

In this newly established role, Docter will lead the development of a new data strategy team, enhancing the agency's existing analytics and reporting practices while expanding its consumer insights capabilities. Additionally, she will play a significant role in steering NOVUS' MarTech initiatives, collaborating across the agency with technology, integrated client strategy, digital, investment, and new business teams. She will report to Melony Rios, CEO at NOVUS.

"I'm excited to further enhance our ability to harness data, provide fresh consumer insights, and leverage technology to drive innovation," said Melony Rios. "Mari's leadership will be essential as we continue our growth and elevate our agency to new heights."

Bringing 15 years of industry experience, Docter served in various new business, data, technology and analytics roles across several Fortune 500 companies. With a track record of leading data & analytics teams, she has spearheaded the technology transformation, strategy and adoption of bespoke martech stacks, and guided media investment strategies for omnichannel audience-first activations.

"NOVUS' growth over the past several years has been incredible," said Docter. "I'm excited to join the brilliant team to drive innovative advancements in data and MarTech, for greater client value and growth."

About NOVUS

NOVUS Media LLC is an independent media agency that uniquely plans and buys media through the lens of location. They offer hyperlocal, customized, multichannel strategic media planning and buying with specialized multimedia talent, proprietary tools and custom techniques, representing the evolution of a next-gen agency. Focusing on local media of all types– TV, OTT, addressable, radio, OOH, digital display, video, mobile and search– NOVUS is fueled by marketing science and geospatial analytics to drive superior business results. For more information, go to www.novusmedia.com.

