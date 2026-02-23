NOVUS to Lead Multi-Channel Media Strategy for A&W Restaurants, Connecting Communities to a Legendary Brand

CHICAGO, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NOVUS , the independent media planning and buying agency, announced today that it has been selected by A&W Restaurants to lead media planning and buying across digital and offline channels for A&W branded restaurants in the United States. The assignment comes as A&W accelerates its modernization efforts, blending its 107-year heritage with a contemporary quick-service experience.

NOVUS

NOVUS was selected for its hyperlocal media approach and specialization with franchise models, designed to engage audiences in trade areas surrounding each A&W location, and its ability to create strategies that tap into nostalgia while delivering measurable business impact. The agency will activate and drive robust, full-funnel strategies anchored in data, insights, and continuous optimization. Leveraging AI-driven tools, geospatial analytics, and a scalable technology foundation, NOVUS will deliver personalized, hyper-local experiences while measuring what truly matters to A&W's business goals.

"A&W is an iconic brand with a rich history, and we're thrilled to help them bring that heritage forward in a way that resonates with today's guests," said Candi Atteberry, Vice President of Integrated Client Solutions at NOVUS. "By combining hyper-local insights, full-funnel investment strategies, and AI-driven technology, we'll create personalized media experiences that connect communities to A&W and deliver measurable, real-time business impact."

"Every A&W location has its own community and story, and our approach ensures that each restaurant gets noticed where it matters most," said Libby Morgan, CEO of NOVUS. "Through data-driven media planning, precision buying, and real-time optimization, we will connect brand storytelling to performance outcomes, delivering measurable growth and meaningful business results at both local and national levels."

The partnership comes at a pivotal moment for A&W, which is advancing a vision of being the "heart of your hometown" while modernizing its stores, menu, and technology. NOVUS will help bring this vision to life, supporting franchisees, in building local awareness and driving visits through a tailored strategy that aligns with the brand's heritage and contemporary refresh.

"A&W has a 107-year history, and our goal is to honor that legacy while making it feel fresh and relevant," said Amanda Potts, VP, Marketing & Innovation of A&W Restaurants. "Partnering with NOVUS will help us bring each restaurant's story to life in its community, blending the traditions people love with the modern experiences they expect."

NOVUS delivers smarter media solutions by uniting strategic planning, precision buying, and data-driven insights to create highly personalized, measurable campaigns. The agency acts as a trusted, integrated partner, leveraging advanced analytics, emerging technologies, and a secure, scalable technology foundation to ensure every media investment drives meaningful business results.

About NOVUS

Headquartered in Chicago, NOVUS Media LLC is an independent media agency that architects growth with purpose - where every media decision is intentional, measurable, and built for impact. They offer personalized experiences at scale including hyper-local, customized, multichannel strategic media planning and buying with specialized multimedia talent, proprietary tools and custom techniques, representing the evolution of a next-gen agency. Focusing on local media of all types – TV, OTT, addressable, radio, OOH, digital display, video, mobile and search – NOVUS is fueled by data, insights, and technology to drive superior business results. Founded in 1987, NOVUS has evolved from a hyper-local media buyer into a modern media partner delivering highly personalized, data-driven, and measurable campaigns across the full media ecosystem. For more information, go to www.novusmedia.com .

