Now Accepting Award Nominations for Exceptional Life Sciences Accounting & Finance Executives

BOSTON, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Informa Connect is pleased to announce the nomination process for the Life Sciences Leaders & Stars Awards. These inaugural awards will recognize and celebrate achievement across three key categories within the life sciences accounting and finance community – Innovation, Achievement and Leadership. Nominees will be announced virtually during the Life Sciences Accounting & Reporting Congress on March 16-18, 2021, and winners will be awarded in August and September.

Life Sciences Leaders & Stars Awards for the Finance & Accounting Community

Those who have colleagues, mentors, managers or friends who have showcased exceptional work and innovation are encouraged to review the nomination categories below and complete the form by Friday, March 5, 2021.

Innovation Category - Digital and Technology, Virtual Collaboration, R&D Breakthrough

Achievement Category – Project Champion, Change Maker, Rising Star

Leadership Category – Inspirational Leader, Inclusion Leader, Industry Leader

Please help to recognize forward-thinking industry leaders, influencers and rising stars who are moving the needle and driving progress within specific organizations and within the broader life sciences community. More information and a nomination form can be found at www.informaconnect.com/accounting-reporting-congress/nominate .

About the Life Sciences Accounting & Reporting Congress:

Held annually for nearly two decades, this industry-favorite event delivers technical education, industry standard setting and organizational growth. Sessions and panels cover the latest top-line regulatory actions, evolving accounting standards and solutions to industry-wide challenges. Learn more at www.informaconnect.com/accounting-reporting-congress .



About Informa Connect:

Informa Connect is a specialist in content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn and share knowledge. It operates major branded events in Finance, Biotech & Pharma and in a number of other specialist markets, and connect communities online year-round.

