Now Accepting Reservations: Legendary Four Seasons Hotel New York to Reopen This Fall

"For more than three decades, Four Seasons Hotel New York has been a beacon of luxury hospitality for discerning guests from around the world – and around the corner," says Antoine Chahwan, Four Seasons President, Hotel Operations – Americas. "As this beloved Hotel enters a new era in its celebrated history, Four Seasons and the property's long-time, dedicated owner, Ty Warner, proudly welcome back our loyal guests, and introduce a new generation to the endless opportunities for memorable New York City moments at every turn."

In an area often referred to as Billionaire's Row, Four Seasons Hotel New York is ideally located between Madison and Park Avenues, just steps from Central Park, iconic landmarks including Rockefeller Plaza, Fifth Avenue shopping and Sixth Avenue corporate offices, world-class museums and galleries, and countless dining options ranging from hidden neighbourhood gems to three Michelin-starred establishments.

"At Four Seasons Hotel New York, our team has always taken pride in knowing our guests personally, anticipating every need, rising to every new opportunity, and ensuring that every New York minute ignites memories to last a lifetime," says Michal Dedera, a seasoned Four Seasons veteran with a wide variety of experience and who has been appointed as General Manager, leading the Hotel into an exciting new chapter. "Our team is truly best in class and we are dedicated to welcoming back our guests to their Manhattan home."

Now Accepting Reservations: Four Seasons Hotel New York reservations are now being confirmed for arrivals beginning November 15, 2024 and can be booked online or by calling +1 212 758 5700.

Welcome Back to Four Seasons Hotel New York

In a city known for its landmark skyscrapers, Four Seasons Hotel New York stands out due to iconic architect I.M. Pei's striking design. With its shimmering honey-toned marble floors and columns, soaring 33-foot (10 metre) glass ceiling and sculptural florals, the always-buzzing grand lobby is both opulent and warm as guests are greeted by seasoned Four Seasons staff offering a heartfelt welcome.

The Hotel's renowned Les Clefs d'Or concierge team is stationed straight ahead up the steps, and the lobby is flanked by the cozy Ty Bar on the left, and on the right, The Garden restaurant, which will offer a new Italian-inspired menu. The latter is set to reclaim its standing as the venue of choice for the city's powerbrokers at breakfast, a refreshing stop during a day of shopping and museum-hopping for lunch and, newly in 2025, an intimate setting for dinner.

Boasting some of the city's largest luxury rooms and suites – ranging from 500 square feet (47 square metres) to full floor speciality suites at 4,300 square feet (400 square metres) – accommodations are light-filled, with higher floors offering panoramic views of Central Park, the Manhattan skyline and beyond. Many suites also have outdoor terraces, a rarity in the city. Crowning the Hotel is the famed Ty Warner Penthouse on the 52nd floor, an architectural and artistic masterpiece renowned for its bespoke design, beautifully crafted finishes and one-of-a-kind features and amenities.

The hotel plans to reopen with a selection of rooms across multiple categories, with all suites expected to be available in 2025. Later, the hotel will debut one-, two- and three-bedroom extended stay accommodations with some including terraces, offering guests a broad range of choices.

With its central location and deep expertise in creative planning and flawless event execution, Four Seasons Hotel New York serves as a premier setting for exclusive events that forge meaningful connections and shape lasting partnerships. More than 15,000 square feet (1,400 square metres) of versatile event space can accommodate everything from an elite board meeting to a sit-down reception for up to 270 guests. For inquiries, contact +1 212 758 5700.

[email protected]

