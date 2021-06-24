Now Announcing OtterBox Learn Connected Give Back Project at ISTE

"The mission driving OtterBox is rooted in giving back and at the very center of that mission is to support students with the technology they need to succeed," said Brian Jacoby, OtterBox Business Solutions Sr. Vice President. "The OtterBox Learn Connected Give Back Project is built from the heart of our company mission with the intentions to help underserved youth across the country."

The winning entry will include a compelling story behind the nominee, the resource need they are currently facing and a clear illustration of how the nominee can help students learn connected. Nominations are open now through July 16, 2021. To submit your nomination, please visit otterboxbusiness.com.

OtterBox Business Solutions is showcasing its robust Education solutions including Unlimited Series, OtterShell, OtterBox for Kids and Defender Series at ISTE.

Slim, clear and engineered for superior drop defense and connecting an array of compatible accessories, Unlimited Series protects tablets in the classroom, in the field, in the office and everywhere in between. The case offers Drop+ protection, which ensures it has undergone 24+ tests including thermal shock, abrasion and drop. Reinforced corner bumpers add an extra layer of protection from drops and a clear back provides quick access for scanning asset tags.

OtterShell Series protective laptop case is a precision-engineered Chromebook and laptop solution for K-12 students. Industry-leading device retention features keep laptops secure while the rugged case protects them from wear and tear.

OtterBox Kids offers products built specifically for little hands and growing minds. Each of these products work together seamlessly to ensure peace of mind that devices are always protected while kids can confidently tackle their daily digital learnings. OtterBox Kids covers tablets with an EasyGrab Tablet Case, EasyGrab Multi-Use Case Stand, Blue Light Guard Glass Screen Protector and EasyGrab Mobile Cable Bundle.

Defender Series is an OtterBox flagship that has protected devices from drops in classrooms across the world for more than two decades. Defender Series is a multi-layer case designed to protect devices from drops, dings and classroom conundrums across devices from Apple, Samsung, Google and more.

To learn more, visit OtterBox at the virtual ISTE show or visit otterboxbusiness.com. To submit your nomination for OtterBox Learned Connected Giving Project, please visit otterboxbusiness.com.

About OtterBox:

OtterBox innovates bold products that deliver confidence and trust in any pursuit. From its humble beginnings with a drybox in a Fort Collins, Colo., garage, OtterBox has honed and leveraged its expertise in manufacturing and design to become the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S. and a leader in rugged outdoor lifestyle products.2

At the center of every OtterBox innovation is a deeper goal to affect positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox grows to give back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. To learn more about this mission, visit otterbox.com/givingback.

For more information, visit https://www.otterbox.com/.

Notes

1 NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Ends 7/16/21 at 11:59:59 pm MT. Open to legal U.S. residents residing in the 50 U.S. and D.C., 18+ years of age and the age of majority. Void where prohibited. Other restrictions apply. See Official Rules at [https://bit.ly/3xJBQOE] for complete details. Sponsor: Otter Products, LLC.

2 Source: The NPD Group/ U.S. Retail Tracking Service: Cell Phone Device Protection / Units Sold / Jan. 2017 – Jul. 2020

SOURCE OtterBox

Related Links

www.otterbox.com

