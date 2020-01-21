Now Available - CPQSync™ by Cincom®

CINCINNATI, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cincom Systems, Inc., a global supplier of enterprise software solutions, today announced the launch of a new product—CPQSync by Cincom. The solution builds upon 25-plus years of CPQ experience and delivers an unprecedented way for companies to take the frustration out of buying and selling their complex products and services.

CPQSync is a fully SaaS, cloud-based solution that delivers a better selling experience for sales reps, partners and customers.

With CPQSync, businesses can:

Sync sales with business – Save time by eliminating informational silos.

– Save time by eliminating informational silos. Sync teams across departments, divisions and regions – Easily work together from the same playbook.

– Easily work together from the same playbook. Sync data sources – Gain clear insights from streamlined reporting.

– Gain clear insights from streamlined reporting. Get more from their Microsoft Dynamics 365 investment – CPQSync is a native, Microsoft Azure, multi-tenant solution fully embedded within Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Sales (no popovers or new windows). It is open platform with APIs that enable extensibility. Businesses can integrate workflows with Microsoft Flow and Power BI-based reporting.

According to David Allison, Cincom CPQSync Senior Product Manager, "CPQSync helps companies transform their customer buying experience from a rigid, disconnected point solution into a seamless end-to-end journey. They'll be able to improve insights across channels in order to make strategic decisions that will evolve their companies to the next level."

About Cincom

Cincom is a global software company with a legacy of innovation dating back to its founding in 1968. Cincom solutions help organizations improve the way they do business, from multi-channel, configure-price-quote solutions for complex products and services to software that improves customer communications management capabilities. In other words, Cincom builds solutions to help clients improve their most critical business processes and operating results. Visit www.cincom.com for more information.

CPQSync by Cincom is available for immediate purchase. More information can be found online at www.cincom.com/cpqsync, or contact Cincom at 232841@email4pr.com

If you are a reseller, VAR or partner in the Microsoft CRM Channel, please contact Claire Oancea at 232841@email4pr.com.

