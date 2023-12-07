NOW AVAILABLE: ROMANCE IS REVISITED FOR H&M STUDIO'S HOLIDAY CAPSULE

News provided by

H&M

07 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

Sculptural corsetry, lingerie touches and desirable tailoring –trending now in H&M Studio's Holiday Capsule

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- H&M Studio's Holiday Capsule returns to fashion foundations with corsetry, lingerie and tailoring – heralding a romantic, new era for eveningwear. Inspired by antique undergarments and the raw structures of Brutalist architecture, the collection offsets dresses with sophisticated suiting. With graceful silhouettes in silk and lace, and a soft color palette, it's an alluring take on day-to-night dressing. The H&M Studio Holiday Capsule will be available in selected stores and at hm.com beginning December 7th.

Continue Reading
NOW AVAILABLE: ROMANCE IS REVISITED FOR H&M STUDIO’S HOLIDAY CAPSULE
NOW AVAILABLE: ROMANCE IS REVISITED FOR H&M STUDIO’S HOLIDAY CAPSULE

"Timeless dressing and an enduring sense of sophistication defines the H&M Studio Holiday Capsule. We wanted to play around with corsetry, but also revitalise favourite styles like the bias-cut slip dress and the sculptural blazer, all in enduring fabrics that age beautifully and will delight and excite for years to come," says Ann-Sofie Johansson, head of design womenswear and creative advisor at H&M.

Key pieces include a voluminous tulle ballgown in dramatic red, blush-pink lace panelled evening dress, and sparkling mesh mini dress with a peek-a-boo neckline. Lingerie detailing updates traditional tailoring, with mesh-trimmed black trousers co-ordinating with a cropped corset top and slouchy blazer. Accessories add edge, with geometric jewellery and minimal strappy sandals.

"Poetic and sensual, this characterful collection balances feminine dresses in lace, tulle and silk with more masculine oversized tailoring, for a modern eveningwear formula," says Kathrin Deutsch, collection designer at H&M Studio.

Tempting textures meet long-lasting, premium-quality fabrics with the majority made from more sustainably sourced materials. Highlights include organic silk, recycled wool, Lenzing EcoVero™ viscose, and sequins made from recycled polyester. The collection also features select jewelery pieces made from recycled aluminium.

10 Years of H&M Studio
H&M Studio is H&M's most directional, fashion-forward offering. Launched in 2013, the collections are developed in-house by a dedicated design team at the brand's Stockholm atelier. The H&M Studio Holiday Capsule marks 10 years of H&M Studio, and a new chapter for the limited-edition collections, which were previously released biannually. In a newly expanded remit, from this season H&M Studio will comprise a creative framework that encompasses multiple limited-edition collections per year, with several drops per season. 

High Res Imagery of Suki Waterhouse in H&M Studio Holiday Capsule

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE H&M

Also from this source

RABANNE H&M IS NOW AVAILABLE TO SHOP ONLINE AND IN SELECT STORES

RABANNE H&M IS NOW AVAILABLE TO SHOP ONLINE AND IN SELECT STORES

The Rabanne H&M collaboration fuses futuristic design with innovative craftsmanship, and the collection draws on the iconic 1960s creations of the...
H&M AND RABANNE ANNOUNCED NEW COLLABORATION WITH STAR-STUDDED PARTY

H&M AND RABANNE ANNOUNCED NEW COLLABORATION WITH STAR-STUDDED PARTY

On October 2nd, H&M and Rabanne celebrated their forthcoming collaboration with a starry guest list of industry insiders at Paris' legendary Silencio ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Fashion

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Retail

Image1

Textiles

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.