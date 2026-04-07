Now Available: Sony Electronics' AS-DT1 LiDAR Depth Sensor

The New Miniature Precision Model, Which Combines Accuracy, Resolution, Long-Distance Support, and Ease of Integration, is Extremely Small and Light

SAN DIEGO, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics Inc.'s AS-DT1 LiDAR Depth Sensor is now available for purchase through authorized Sony distributors. The new miniature LiDAR depth sensor is among the world's smallest and lightest, measuring just 29mm x 29mm x 31mm (approximately 1.14 inch width x 1.14 inch height x 1.22 inch depth), excluding protrusions, and weighing only about 46g (approx. 1.6 ounces), making it ideal for space and weight-constrained applications.

Housed in a compact, robust aluminum enclosure, Sony's AS-DT1 LiDAR Depth Sensor is designed for easy integration into larger solutions, including autonomous mobile robots and guide vehicles, inspection drones, and other advanced sensing platforms.

Housed in a compact, robust aluminum enclosure, the AS-DT1 is designed for easy integration into larger solutions, including autonomous mobile robots and guide vehicles, inspection drones, and other advanced sensing platforms.

Powered by Direct Time of Flight (dToF) LiDAR technology and a proprietary Single Photon Avalanche Diode (SPAD) sensor, the AS-DT1 delivers fast, highly accurate three-dimensional distance measurement, easily accommodating low contrast and low reflectivity objects. Its long measurement range supports up to 40 meters (approx. 131.23 feet) indoors and 20 meters (approx. 65.6 feet) outdoors under bright conditions, enabling reliable performance in varying environments.

For more information and ordering details, visit: https://pro.sony/ue_US/products/lidar/as-dt1.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit https://www.sony.com/news for more information.

SOURCE Sony Electronics, Inc.