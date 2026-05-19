Sony Electronics Unveils 1000X THE COLLEXION, Where Iconic Sound Meets Refined Design

Marking the 10th anniversary of Sony's legendary 1000X headphone series, 1000X THE COLLEXION model reflects a decade of continuous evolution in personal audio. Since the debut of the MDR‑1000X in 2016, the series has redefined listening by balancing uncompromising sound quality, intelligent noise canceling, and ergonomic design, bringing the artist's intent closer to listeners wherever they go. 1000X THE COLLEXION builds on this legacy, emphasizing elevated design, next‑level comfort, and richly immersive sound tuning shaped by everything the 1000X series has learned over the past 10 years.

In addition, Sony is also announcing a new Sandstone colorway to its popular WH-1000XM6 noise canceling headphones.

Luxury design and exceptional comfort

1000X THE COLLEXION represents the most refined expression of Sony's headphone design, combining premium materials, refined craftmanship, and exceptional comfort. Every detail is thoughtfully designed to create a headphone that looks as elevated as it feels.

The headband features premium crafted metal accents with a matte sandblasted texture contrasted by hand-polished gloss, each piece individually finished by skilled artisans delivering durability and quiet luxury. Soft, refined vegan leather, which took two years to develop, provides a tactile finish, while integrated metal buttons and microphone openings maintain a clean, seamless design, appealing to both sight and touch.

The headphones are available in Platinum and Black, each offering a modern, minimalist look accented by subtle metallic contrast.

Designed for exceptional long-lasting comfort, 1000X THE COLLEXION features an ergonomic structure that supports extended listening. Thoughtfully proportioned earcups rest naturally around the ears to optimize contact and pressure, while a wider, cushioned headband helps the headphones feel lighter during wear by spreading weight more evenly. Soft, stretchable leather adapts to the shape of listener's heads, providing stable isolation with a relaxed, comfortable fit.

A New Benchmark in Sound Quality

1000X THE COLLEXION delivers a spacious, wide-range sound tuned to preserve the intent of artists and creators, delivering a relaxed, immersive listening experience.

At the heart of 1000X THE COLLEXION is a bespoke driver unit featuring a soft edge and a newly developed high-rigidity dome made from unidirectional carbon composite material, delivering clearer separation between instruments and vocals, more delicate high-frequency detail and a richer, wider soundstage.

Sony has also collaborated with GRAMMY® award-winning and nominated mastering engineers to refine the tuning of 1000X THE COLLEXION. Their expertise ensures smooth vocals, balanced instruments, and nuanced dynamics that faithfully convey the emotion and intent of the artists and creators.

1000X THE COLLEXION is the first headphone to feature DSEE Ultimate™, which uses Edge-AI to upscale compressed digital music files in real time, restoring lost detail and dynamic range for a richer listening experience.

1000X THE COLLEXION expands 360 Reality Audio Upmix (360 Upmix) to three modes - music, cinema, or game - controlled using the Listening Mode button1. The new modes elevate stereo music, cinema, and game content into rich spatial audio experiences and offer vivid, lifelike soundscapes creating the sensation of truly being there.

Iconic 1000X series performance

1000X THE COLLEXION achieves legendary 1000X series noise cancelling, using the same technology as the critically acclaimed WH-1000XM6.

Equipped with Multi-Noise Sensor technology featuring 12 microphones and the Adaptive NC Optimizer, also found in the WH-1000XM6, these headphones deliver powerful, precisely tuned noise canceling that adapts to any environment.

On top of this, 1000X THE COLLEXION retains the key features from Sony's much loved 1000X series including great call quality, intuitive operation, and smooth connectivity with up to 24 hours of battery life2.

Sustainability and Accessibility in mind

Sony is committed to sustainability and accessibility. In this product, approximately 25% of the plastic used is made from recycled materials3, and plastic‑free packaging4 helps reduce environmental impact, reflecting Sony's ongoing efforts to create products that are more environmentally responsible5.

Guided by inclusive design principles including those with low vision or limited hand mobility, 1000X THE COLLEXION feature a bag-like carry case with a magnetic closure to reduce effort when opening and carrying, while clear L/R markings, tactile buttons, and accessible QR guides make the headphones easier to use.

WH-1000XM6 - now available in Sandstone

Sony is also expanding the WH-1000XM6 with additional color options designed to complement a range of personal styles. Sandstone, a new warm, natural colorway, joins the acclaimed WH-1000XM6 wireless noise canceling headphone lineup, bringing a softer, design-forward look while delivering the same high-quality audio performance the series is known for.

The introduction of Sandstone broadens the WH‑1000XM6 color lineup, offering listeners more ways to choose a finish that reflects their individual style without compromising performance.

1 The three default settings assigned to the Listening Mode button are Standard (2ch), Upmix for Music and Upmix for Cinema. Customise the Listening Mode button via the Sony | Sound Connect app, including adding Upmix for Game or Background music mode.

2 When using noise canceling and Bluetooth® connection. 32 hours when using Bluetooth® connection with noise canceling switched off. Usage hours may be different from the time described depending on the settings for the headset functions and usage conditions.

3Recycled plastic is used in multiple parts of the headphone body and carry case; specifications are subject to change.

4 Plastic free packaging applies to the product packaging only and may vary depending on geographical region. Coating and adhesive materials are excluded.

5 Depending on geographical region. Coating and adhesive materials excluded. Recycled plastic is used in multiple parts of the headphone body, which is subject to change.

Pricing and availability

1000X THE COLLEXION is available from May 2026 in Platinum and Black with a suggested retail price of $649.99 USD / $849.99 CAD at Sony, Best Buy, and Amazon.

WH-1000XM6 Sandstone is available from May 2026 with a suggested retail price of $459.99 USD / $599.99 CAD at Sony and Amazon.

For more information on 1000X THE COLLEXION, visit: https://electronics.sony.com/audio/headphones/headband/p/wh1000xx-b

For more information on WH-1000XM6 Sandstone, visit: https://electronics.sony.com/audio/headphones/headband/p/wh1000xm6-t

About Sony Electronics, Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs.

SOURCE Sony Electronics, Inc.