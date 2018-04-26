Now Boarding on United Airlines: Breakfast Tacos, Barbecue Sandwiches and More

"We are continually developing menu selections that follow current food trends and emerge from the many destinations we serve," said Charlean Gmunder, Vice President of Catering Operations. "We hope that our customers enjoy these new selections just as much as we enjoyed creating them using valuable feedback that was provided by customers and our employees."

Breakfast, lunch and dinner: new selections for spring/summer

United is excited to announce the launch of egg and chicken chorizo tacos, a delicious new breakfast offering inspired by the exciting street food and food truck trends across the country. The tacos were in development for more than a year as the airline worked to create an authentic tasting breakfast taco. Using input from more than 800 customers and flight attendants - who sampled different recipe variations - the egg and chicken chorizo taco was the clear winner with taste-testers enjoying the taco's spicy, yet subtle, chorizo flavor. The order of two (2) egg and chicken chorizo tacos features scrambled eggs, chicken chorizo, made with a mix of Monterey Jack and Swiss American cheeses, charred chipotle salsa and chives, served on corn and flour tortillas. For lunch/dinner United is introducing a new barbecue chicken sandwich that features pulled smoked chicken, barbecue sauce, cheddar jack cheese and a dill pickle plank served on a focaccia roll.

New craft beers take their spot and Stella Artois takes its first flight

Lagunitas Sumpin' Easy Ale will be available onboard beginning May 1 along with a new craft IPA from New Belgium®, the Citradelic Tangerine IPA. The new offerings have been added in response to ongoing customer interest in craft style beers offered by some of the top microbreweries in the U.S.

Stella Artois, the well-known Belgian pilsner, will also be available in a can on domestic and international flights beginning this summer. United will be the first airline to feature Stella Artois on its flights, which is one of the world's best-selling beers and is enjoyed in more than 80 countries.

New dessert, signature cocktail on premium transcontinental service

Beginning May 1, customers seated in United Business can enjoy Ghirardelli sundae toppings on premium transcontinental flights. The toppings include Barista Dark Chocolate Mini Chips, Ghirardelli Hot Fudge sauce, Ghirardelli Caramel sauce and Barista Caramel Flavored Mini Chips. A new signature cocktail – the Old Fashioned – made with whiskey and bitters and served with a classic orange rind garnish is also now an item offered on United's premium transcontinental service. The Old Fashioned will also be complimentary in United Economy Plus and available for purchase in domestic Economy.

New and Updated Choice Menu Selections – Full Details

All new Bistro on Board menu items will be available for purchase on most domestic flights with a scheduled flight time of more than three hours. Beer is complimentary in United Economy® on trans-Atlantic flights; flights between the United States and Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru; trans-Pacific flights between the United States and Australia, China, Japan, Korea, New Zealand, Singapore and Taiwan. Learn more about your inflight dining options here: https://www.united.com/web/en-US/content/travel/inflight/economy/menu.aspx. Inflight beverage selections can be reviewed here: https://www.united.com/web/en-US/content/travel/inflight/dining/beverages/default.aspx.

