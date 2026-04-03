Airline to offer base, standard and flexible fare options for United Polaris® and United Premium Plus® customers traveling on long-haul international, transcontinental U.S. and select Hawaii flights, joining the existing basic, standard and flexible fares in United Economy® cabins

Customers can select options related to seat selection, checked bags, refundable tickets, and club and lounge access that best meet their preferences

On select transcontinental U.S. and select longer Hawaii flights, the front cabin will be branded United Polaris and will include options to access the United Polaris lounge

United plans to roll out the new tiered fare categories this year

CHICAGO, April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- United today announced a new tiered fare structure that will make it easier for customers to find the flight experience that best matches their preferences.

The airline will offer three fare options in premium cabins for long-haul international, transcontinental U.S. and select Hawaii flights: base – a new option, standard and flexible, that will join the airline's existing basic, standard and flexible fares in economy.

United to introduce tiered fare categories, giving customers more options across every type of ticket. Overview of United Polaris (available for international, transcontinental U.S. and long-haul Hawaii routes) fare categories. Overview of United Premium Plus fare categories.

The front cabin will also be branded United Polaris on select transcontinental U.S. and select longer Hawaii flights, and customers who buy the standard or flexible fares in United Polaris on these flights will have access to the United Polaris lounge. Customers who purchase the base option for United Polaris will still have access to the United Club.

United redesigned the shopping pages on its website and mobile app to accommodate this change and expects to launch the new categories in select markets this month, and will expand to additional long-haul international, transcontinental U.S. and longer Hawaii flights later this year.

"These new tiered options give customers more choice and make it easier to find a fare that includes the benefits they want most – whether that's a great value, added perks, or maximum flexibility," said Andrew Nocella, United's Chief Commercial Officer.

Overview of Fare Categories

For domestic and short-haul international flights and travel in United Economy cabins on long-haul international flights, there's no change to what's included in the basic, standard and flexible categories – they will simply be displayed on United's shopping pages in a new, clearer way.

In premium cabins on long-haul international and transcontinental U.S. flights and flights between the airline's hubs in Newark, Washington D.C. and Chicago and Hawaii, the base category offers customers the lowest price point, the standard category offers perks like free seat selection, additional checked bags and the ability to make changes, and tickets in the flexible category are fully refundable and offer all the benefits included in standard tickets.

About United

At United, Good Leads The Way. With U.S. hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., United operates the most comprehensive global route network among North American carriers, and is now the largest airline in the world as measured by available seat miles. For more about how to join the United team, please visit www.united.com/careers and more information about the company is at www.united.com. United Airlines Holdings, Inc., the parent company of United Airlines, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

SOURCE United Airlines