Now on Roku: The Best Multicultural Podcasts! reVolver Podcasts Revolutionize Podcasting with Exciting Partnership and New App

DALLAS, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- reVolver Podcasts, a trailblazer in multicultural podcasting, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking collaboration with Roku, bringing the best multicultural podcasts to the Roku platform. This strategic partnership is set to redefine the podcasting landscape and enhance the accessibility of diverse audio content.

In a move that marks a new era in podcasting, reVolver Podcasts is proud to introduce Podcast FAST (Free Ad-Supported Television) channels, developed in collaboration with Adori, a pioneering force in content distribution and monetization. This transformative initiative is poised to debut with an exhilarating launch on Roku, solidifying reVolver Podcasts' commitment to expanding the reach and impact of multicultural content.

The introduction of Podcast FAST channels is a game-changer for the podcasting industry. This collaboration provides podcasters with an exceptional platform to broaden their audience and elevate the podcast listening experience. This initiative not only empowers talented content creators but also redefines the podcasting landscape as a whole, creating new opportunities for engagement and discovery.

As part of this exciting partnership, reVolver Podcasts is also unveiling the new reVolver App. The app will seamlessly integrate with Roku, offering users a user-friendly interface to discover, access, and enjoy a rich tapestry of multicultural podcasts. This innovative app is designed to enhance the overall podcasting experience for users on the Roku platform.

Jack Hobbs, President of reVolver Podcasts, expressed his enthusiasm for this transformative opportunity, stating, "Being part of the Roku platform is a game-changer for reVolver Podcasts and the entire podcasting industry. This collaboration opens new doors for content creators and listeners alike, providing an unparalleled platform to showcase diverse voices and perspectives. We believe this partnership will revolutionize podcasting, offering an exciting avenue for the future of audio as well as video programming."

reVolver Podcasts invites audiences to join them on this exhilarating journey as they usher in a new era of multicultural podcasting. Stay tuned for the launch of Podcast FAST channels on Roku and the release of the reVolver App, redefining how we experience and engage with podcasts.

reVolver Podcasts is a leading force in digital audio content, dedicated to providing diverse, innovative, and engaging podcasts across various genres. With a commitment to inclusivity and accessibility, reVolver Podcasts continues to shape the future of digital storytelling, programming is free to millions of listeners in the U.S. and around the world across Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Google Podcasts, Deezer, iHeartRadio app, Amazon Music, available in the reVolver Podcasts App on Roku streaming devices and at www.revolverpodcasts.com

About reVolver Podcasts

reVolver Podcasts is the leading multicultural, audio-on-demand content creator and distributor in the U.S. Home to Erazno y La Chokolata, El Show de Piolín, The Shoboy Show, Alex "El Genio" Lucas, Panda Show - Picante, and Don Cheto Al Aire, plus more than 70 additional programs spanning sports, music, finance, entertainment, lifestyle, health and wellness, inspiration, news, branded content and live events, distributed across Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Deezer, Pandora, iHeart Radio app, Amazon Music, also available in the reVolver Podcasts App on Roku streaming devices and at reVolverPodcasts.com. For more information about the company visit www.revolverpodcasts.com

SOURCE reVolver Podcasts