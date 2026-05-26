Now Open: Walt Disney World Summer Brings New Family Experiences

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, Walt Disney World Resort is all about unforgettable moments, surprise experiences and brand-new magic around every corner. From sunrise to fireworks, every Walt Disney World day is packed with non-stop fun: new and refreshed attractions, stage shows and limited-time entertainment, along with special ticket and hotel offers to help families save and visit in ways that make sense for them.

Cool KIDS' SUMMER Fun for the Whole Family

Bluey’s Wild World at Conservation Station is a playful and immersive experience sure to leave you smiling. With mates all around, familiar tunes will get you moving and grooving all with an animal twist! The newest addition to Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park opens on May 26 in time for Cool KIDS' SUMMER.

With the kids out of school and looking for excitement, summer is all about family fun, and from now until Sept. 8, families have plenty of ways to make unforgettable memories at Walt Disney World.

Bluey's Wild World at Conservation Station

Bluey and Bingo are now at Disney's Animal Kingdom! Open now and staying beyond Cool KIDS' SUMMER, guests can play games and dance with Bluey and Bingo at Conservation Station.

Once guests hop off the Wildlife Express Train, it's time for fun. Play special games directly from "Bluey" episodes, and even discover animals native to Bluey's home country, Australia, at "Jumping Junction."

Jessie's Roundup: A Rip-Roarin' Revue in Magic Kingdom

A new limited-time, Toy Story-themed Cool KIDS' SUMMER exclusive experience, Jessie's Roundup: A Rip-Roarin' Revue, is now open at the Diamond Horseshoe in Frontierland. This energized roundup features Jessie, Woody, Bullseye and more Toy Story pals with songs, dance, games and other playful activities.

Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin at Magic Kingdom

Back in action in Tomorrowland, Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin invites guests to once again help save the galaxy from the evil emperor Zurg. The recharged attraction features new interactive targets and hand-held blasters, new lighting, sound and vibration effects, and a new Star Command support bot named Buddy to help train guests with target practice before heading out on their mission. Guests can also enjoy new Disney PhotoPass memories featuring their scores and rank for the first time.

GoofyCore at EPCOT

Families can take part in GoofyCore at CommuniCore Hall, a Cool KIDS' SUMMER special party that's packed with music, movement and maximum silliness. The limited-time fun is filled with DJ-led dance breaks, interactive games and larger-than-life playground-style activities inviting kids to wiggle, giggle and let loose in true Goofy fashion.

Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Live! at Disney's Hollywood Studios

It's time to Mousekedance with Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse at Disney's Hollywood Studios! Open now and staying beyond Cool KIDS' SUMMER, this new show inspired by Disney Jr.'s global hit series, Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+, invites the entire family to a party with Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Daisy and Pluto, filled with original songs, dance and interactive fun.

Big Fun for Little Ones in the Disney Jr. Zone

Step into the Disney Jr. Zone at Disney's Hollywood Studios this summer. Meet Sofia the First, the most magical Princess in the EverRealm, or Bitsy from SuperKitties at a bright and fun new character greeting with bubbles in the air and dance-worthy Disney Jr. tunes playing.

A Disney Springs Dance Party

Show off your best moves at the DescenDANCE Party x Camp Rock Jam, where a DJ, who is totally obsessed with Disney Channel Original Movies, keeps the celebration going all night long, highlighting chart-topping hits from two fan-favorite movie series, Descendants and Camp Rock. It's the ultimate summer dance party at the Marketplace, every Tuesday through Thursday between 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.

Disney Friends Make a Splash at Water Parks

This summer, guests can meet Goofy in his laid-back style at Disney's Blizzard Beach Water Park or catch Stitch spreading playful chaos at Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park.

And for those guests who prefer to splash the night away, Disney H2O Glow After Hours returns to Typhoon Lagoon on select nights from June 2 through September 5. The separately ticketed event will bring waves of excitement, with guests being able to enjoy the water park after dark, boogie on the beach and see some rare Disney characters like Powerline Max, Chip 'n' Dale Rescue Rangers and more.

Additional Cool KIDS' SUMMER Perks for Resort Guests

Summer is one of the best times to visit with some of the best ticket prices of the year and longer theme park hours, too. Combine this with everything that's new and debuting, and it makes for the perfect trip filled with experiences that can only be found at Disney.

Early Theme Park Entry

Guests staying in Disney Resorts Collection hotels can take advantage of 30 minutes of early theme park entry each day of their stay (valid theme park admission and a park reservation, if applicable, required). And special surprises are in store for Cool KIDS' SUMMER, including early morning character appearances across all four theme parks providing more time to interact with favorite Disney friends.

Resort Character Appearances and More

During Cool KIDS' SUMMER, guests staying at Disney's Pop Century Resort, Disney's Art of Animation Resort, Disney's Caribbean Beach Resort, and Disney's Port Orleans Resort – Riverside will have even more experiences and amenities designed for families with young children, including scheduled visits from favorite Disney pals, like Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse.

These four Disney Resort hotels will also cover little one's needs, with complimentary essentials, including bottle warmers, infant bathtubs, diaper disposals and nightlights for guests' use during their stay.





Special libraries from Disney Publishing will be available at these Cool KIDS' SUMMER resorts, featuring beloved stories from Disney Princesses to Disney Heroes. Plus, on select nights, a pajama party featuring story time and "create your own bedtime story" activities will wind down the evening before lights out.

More Excitement This Summer at Disney World

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad

All aboard Big Thunder Mountain Railroad at Magic Kingdom. The wildest ride in the wilderness is now open featuring new magic, plus the shine and polish of an all-over refurbishment.

Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets

A revamped version of Rock 'n' Roller Coaster is now speeding into Disney's Hollywood Studios, fueled by the fun tunes of The Electric Mayhem and the high-speed hijinks of The Muppets.

The Mandalorian and Grogu on Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run

Now open at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge in Disney's Hollywood Studios, guests can join The Mandalorian and Grogu on a new mission tracking down ex-Imperial officers on an exhilarating chase while manning the Millennium Falcon. For the first time ever, guests can also select which planets the ship visits, along with a new gameplay addition allowing trusty engineers to communicate directly with Grogu during the mission.

Updated Animation Courtyard at Disney's Hollywood Studios

A newly reimagined Animation Courtyard is now open. Inspired by The Walt Disney Studios lot in Burbank, California, the outdoor courtyard features magical new details for families and animation fans of all ages to enjoy.

And debuting late summer at Hollywood Studios, The Magic of Disney Animation will feature playful moments around every corner. This newly reimagined space will be home to a "Drawn to Wonderland" playground, Disney friends ready to say hi in "Off the Page!," and "Olaf Draws," where guests of all ages will learn to draw from legendary Disney Animation artists whose pre-recorded guidance and stories brings the class to life along with Olaf.

Soarin' Across America at EPCOT

In celebration of the 250th anniversary of the United States, Soarin' Across America flies into EPCOT with a brand-new voyage. The new offering highlights some of the country's natural beauty – like the Grand Canyon – as well as iconic cityscapes, accompanied by a new orchestration of the classic Soarin' musical theme.

Ways to Save This Summer at Disney World

Walt Disney World also launched new deals, discounts and offers for summer travel. For more information on these offers and more, visit DisneyWorld.com/SummerSave.

4-Day, 4-Park Magic Ticket

Price: Starting at $109 per day, plus tax (total: starting at $436, plus tax)





Starting at $109 per day, plus tax (total: starting at $436, plus tax) Park Access: All four Walt Disney World theme parks



All four Walt Disney World theme parks Travel Window : May 26 – Oct. 3, 2026





: May 26 – Oct. 3, 2026 Usage: One theme park per day with one admission per park; Ticket must be used within 7 days of first use

Disney Resort Hotel Deals

Save up to 30% on select Disney Resort Collection hotel rooms when staying five nights or more. Available for arrivals most nights July 30 – Oct. 3, 2026.





Florida Residents can save up to 35% and Annual Passholders can save up to 40% on select Disney Resort hotel rooms when staying four nights or more. Available for arrivals most nights July 30 – Oct. 3, 2026

Free Water Park Access on Check-in Day

Guests staying at a Disney Resorts Collection hotel between May 26 and Sept. 8, 2026, can enjoy free admission to one of the Walt Disney World water parks on their check-in day.

More information about summer offerings and promotions is available at DisneyWorld.com/Summer.

SOURCE Walt Disney World Resort