Now Optics Celebrates Grand Opening of New Corporate Headquarters in Delray Beach, FL

New Corporate Headquarters of Affordable Retail Eyecare Brands Stanton Optical and My Eyelab Expected to Bring 45 Jobs to Delray Beach Metro Area.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Now Optics, the parent company of leading affordable eyewear brands My Eyelab and Stanton Optical , celebrated the completion of its new corporate office in Delray Beach, Florida in a grand opening event on May 15, 2023. The new Now Optics corporate office will offer a more modern, state-of-the art workspace that will support Information Technology, Merchandising, Marketing, Retail Operations, and more as the brand portfolio grows nationally. Located at 1615 S. Congress Avenue, the new company headquarters is expected to bring in 45 jobs to the Delray Beach metropolitan area.

The new Now Optics workplace spans 15,000 square feet and features a showroom for the hi-tech hybrid eye exams provided by Physicians Eyecare Group and its exclusive collection of eyewear, including an on-site lab where glasses can be made in 15 minutes. The showroom will be an innovation zone to test and improve the eye care experience as Now Optics continues to deliver on its mission of making eye care easy. Buyers and consumers can get an in-person look at the latest eyewear trends and industry-leading transformative solutions.

The new Now Optics workplace celebrates post-pandemic trends toward a more open-concept workspace design that encourages collaboration and teamwork, as well as individual focus time. The office brings in natural light and creates an open, transparent workspace that aligns with the company's ICARE values (Integrity, Collaboration, Accountability, Respect and Empowerment). Keeping in line with the new way of working among the latest office trends, Now Optics invested over $800,000 in renovating the office space to champion ideation and curiosity paired with themed meeting spaces, a photo studio, and huddle rooms to ignite a strong level of inspiration and creativity.

The corporate office will house staff that supports seven departments and 45 professionals for 290 My Eyelab and Stanton Optical stores across 29 states nationwide. "We are thrilled to open our Now Optics corporate headquarters in Delray Beach, an area that will provide us with the talent and opportunity to plant the growth initiatives for the company's next phase of our development. It took three years to find the ideal location, perfectly situated between Ft. Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. Delray Beach is one of the top business markets for forward-thinking and educated professionals, making it a perfect location to grow our Now Optics foundation," said Daniel Stanton, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Now Optics. "We want our new headquarters to inspire new technology-driven solutions and ensure that our brands' potential will translate into accessible eye care for all communities across the United States."

Under the leadership of Daniel Stanton, Now Optics is ranked in the top 15 on Vision Monday's Top 50 U.S. Optical Retailers. Since 2016, Now Optics has led the optical industry in ocular telehealth by leveraging proprietary innovative technology to provide affordable, quality eye exams through Physicians Eyecare Group. To date, the company has conducted more than 3 million telehealth eye exams, something no other eye care provider can offer.

Most Stanton Optical stores offer same-day service. Patients can get an eye exam and single-vision glasses made the same day due to onsite labs. For convenience, My Eyelab and Stanton Optical partner with Physicians Eyecare Group to offer same-day eye exams and walk-ins. They accept most insurance and offer buy now, pay later options, and even without insurance, eye exams are free with the purchase of eyeglasses. On top of that, an assortment of over 1,000 eyeglass frames and top contact lens brands to fit both style and budgets allows consumers the ultimate freedom to experiment with unique, stylish designs that fit their personal style and budget.

For more information about the brands, visit www.myeyelab.com or www.stantonoptical.com .

ABOUT NOW OPTICS:

Now Optics is a leader in the eye care industry. Its retail brands, My Eyelab, and Stanton Optical are among the nation's fastest-growing, full-service retail eye care centers. The company continues to expand its retail footprint with almost 300 corporate and franchise locations in 29 states while delivering affordable eye health and eyewear solutions. The company consistently ranks among the largest optical retailers in the country by Vision Monday and was ranked #3 on Entrepreneur's list of Top New Franchises in 2021. Visit myeyelab.com or stantonoptical.com for more information. Find details about franchise opportunities at myeyelabfranchise.com .

