NOW® Partners with Seven Top Wellness Experts to Inspire People to #LiveHealthyNOW

Maya Feller , MS, RD, CDN (@mayafellerRD). Founder of Brooklyn -based Maya Feller Nutrition, cookbook author and adjunct professor at NYU .

Feller, specifically, hopes to help people take a more integrative look at their health and nutrition practices, and encourage them to honor their foodways and diverse wellness needs. In doing so, she says, it's important that access to healthy products is considerate of cultural and dietary preferences, as well as budget – not put at a premium.

"And that's where NOW comes in," said Feller. "As a family-owned company, they ensure they're offering the highest quality products at affordable prices. With more than 1,400 products that carry certifications from certified organic to Non-GMO Project Verified, vegan to kosher and halal, there's really something for everyone. I'm thrilled to align with NOW as a partner that I trust to help people honor their varying nutritional and holistic wellness needs."

According to Feller, spring is a great time to check in on and reenergize our routines. This includes restocking the kitchen pantry with seasonal produce and ingredients to spruce up meals with superfood boosts, like green powders, beet root powder, or omega-rich seeds. It's also a good time to add more seasonally-specific personal care ingredients to the beauty stash. In fact, Feller and her daughter have a weekly tradition of creating DIY hair masks and massage oils, and for spring, they'll swap in more floral-scented ingredients like rose and geranium essential oils.

All expert content, including videos, wellness tips, recipes, and articles, can be found at nowfoods.com/experts. New content will be added every month through December, and follow NOW (@nowfoodsofficial on Instagram and Facebook) and the experts for more exclusive content, Instagram Live experiences, and product promotions and giveaways. All NOW products are available online at nowfoods.com or at fine health food stores and natural retailers nationwide.

Founded by Elwood Richard in 1968 on the belief that natural is better, NOW has grown from a small family operation into one of the most highly respected manufacturers in the natural products industry. Still a family-owned company today, NOW provides customers with a comprehensive approach to wellness by offering more than 1,400 dietary supplements, functional foods, sports nutrition, and health and beauty products. NOW is committed to offering safe, affordable products of the highest quality and is a highly regarded advocate in the natural products industry. After more than 50 years in the natural products industry, NOW remains committed to its original mission – to provide value in products and services that empower people to lead healthier lives.

