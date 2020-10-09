Now Selling: 5 New Home Communities in Arizona, South Carolina, Texas

NEW COMMUNITY IN ARIZONA

Wickenburg Vistas in Wickenburg, AZ

Cottonwood Lane and Jackson Street

Wickenburg, AZ 85390

Single-family homes from the low $200s

Single-story floor plans

3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1- to 2-bay garages, up to 1,805 square feet

Scenic views of surrounding mountains, with quick access to downtown Wickenburg

NEW COMMUNITIES IN SOUTH CAROLINA

West Lakes in Florence, SC

US-76 and Lake Wateree Drive

Florence, SC 29501

Single-family homes from the low $200s

Two-story floor plans with full brick fronts

4 to 6 bedrooms, 2.5 to 3 baths, 2-bay garages, up to 3,607 square feet

Prime location near shopping, entertainment, dining and I-95

Cedar Creek in Florence, SC

Cedar Creek Lane and Beckys Parkway

Florence, SC 29506

Single-family homes from the low $100s

Single- and two-story floor plans

3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 3 baths, 2-bay garages, up to 2,009 square feet

Convenient location near Florence Regional Airport, shopping, dining and medical centers

Palmetto Place in Beaufort, SC

123 Palmetto Breeze Circle

Beaufort, SC 29907

Single-family homes from the low $200s

Three-story floor plans

3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2-bay garages, 1,512 square feet

Desirable location in Lady's Island, with quick access to downtown Beaufort and Hunting Island State Park

NEW COMMUNITY IN TEXAS

Crockett Reserve in Conroe, TX

Located off Crockett Martin Road

Conroe, TX 77306

Single-family homes from the high $100s

Single- and two-story floor plans

3 to 5 bedrooms, 2 to 3 baths, 2-bay garages, up to 2,217 square feet

Quick access to downtown Conroe , Lake Conroe, Sam Houston National Forest and The Woodlands

Arizona Sales Studio: South Carolina Sales Studio: Texas Sales Studio: 917 N. Promenade Road, 200 Tanger Outlets Boulevard, 333 Cypress Run, Suite 105 Suite 579 Suite 200 Casa Grande, AZ 85194 Pooler, GA 31322 Houston, TX 77094 520.308.6195 912.335.3795 832.742.0104

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding—including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

