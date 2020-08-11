Now Selling: New Home Community in Colorado Springs

"Lorson Ranch gives buyers the exceptional combination of affordability and modern finishes in their homes along with numbers neighborhood amenities," said Brian Mulqueen, Colorado Division President.

ABOUT LORSON RANCH

New single-family homes from the mid $300s

Ranch and two-story floor plans

2-5 bedrooms, 2-3 baths, 2- to 3-bay garages

Up to 2,295 square feet

Master-planned amenities

Birch cabinets, smart home automation package, wood-grain vinyl plank flooring at entry and kitchen, and more included

Community address: 6047 Mumford Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80925

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

