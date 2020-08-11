Now Selling: New Home Community in Colorado Springs
Discover Lorson Ranch by Century Communities
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a top 10 national homebuilder, is excited to announce new homes for sale in Colorado Spring's 1,400-acre Lorson Ranch masterplan. Offering abundant recreation options, Lorson Ranch features an extensive trail network, charming parks and a neighborhood K-8 school—in a location with easy access to military bases, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo and other top attractions. Buyers can now tour the two-story Hardy floor plan, one of six versatile ranch and two-story floor plans offered at Lorson Ranch.
"Lorson Ranch gives buyers the exceptional combination of affordability and modern finishes in their homes along with numbers neighborhood amenities," said Brian Mulqueen, Colorado Division President.
ABOUT LORSON RANCH
- New single-family homes from the mid $300s
- Ranch and two-story floor plans
- 2-5 bedrooms, 2-3 baths, 2- to 3-bay garages
- Up to 2,295 square feet
- Master-planned amenities
- Birch cabinets, smart home automation package, wood-grain vinyl plank flooring at entry and kitchen, and more included
Community address: 6047 Mumford Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80925
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.
