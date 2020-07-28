Now Selling: New Home Community in Jarrell Master Plan
Single-family homes by Century Communities | Model home for tour
Jul 28, 2020, 16:41 ET
AUSTIN, Texas, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a top 10 national homebuilder, announced that its new community in Jarrell—The Enclave at Sonterra—is now open for sales. The community is part of the Sonterra West master plan, a 1,400-acre development boasting abundant amenities, such as a community clubhouse, an outdoor pool, sand volleyball and basketball courts, multiple parks, and walking trails. Homebuyers can choose from eight versatile single-family floor plans, offering single- and two-story layouts and an array of stylish included features. A model home is also available for tour at the community.
Learn more at CenturyCommunities.com/Sonterra.
"With beautiful new homes and an up-and-coming location offering easy access to the greater Austin area, The Enclave at Sonterra presents an amazing opportunity for homebuyers," said Brian Bekker, Austin Division President for Century Communities. "Plus, the community and local area amenities put fun and recreation close to home."
COMMUNITY HIGHLIGHTS:
- New homes from the $170s
- 3 to 5 bedrooms
- 2 to 4 bathrooms
- Up to 2,409 square feet
- 2-bay garages
- 139 homesites available
AREA AMENITIES:
- Jarrell Independent School District
- Quick access to I-35 and Highway 130
- Within commuting distance of Georgetown, Round Rock, Temple, Austin and Waco
- Close proximity to outdoor attractions, like Stillhouse Hollow Lake, Lake Georgetown, Chalk Ridge Falls Park and Dana Peak Park
Community address: 508 Bailey Park Drive, Jarrell, TX 76537
For more information, call 512.884.5788.
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding—including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.
SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.