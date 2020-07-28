Now Selling: New Home Community in Jarrell Master Plan

"With beautiful new homes and an up-and-coming location offering easy access to the greater Austin area, The Enclave at Sonterra presents an amazing opportunity for homebuyers," said Brian Bekker, Austin Division President for Century Communities. "Plus, the community and local area amenities put fun and recreation close to home."

COMMUNITY HIGHLIGHTS:

New homes from the $170s

3 to 5 bedrooms

2 to 4 bathrooms

Up to 2,409 square feet

2-bay garages

139 homesites available

AREA AMENITIES:

Jarrell Independent School District

Quick access to I-35 and Highway 130

Within commuting distance of Georgetown , Round Rock , Temple , Austin and Waco

, , , and Close proximity to outdoor attractions, like Stillhouse Hollow Lake, Lake Georgetown, Chalk Ridge Falls Park and Dana Peak Park

Community address: 508 Bailey Park Drive, Jarrell, TX 76537

For more information, call 512.884.5788.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding—including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

