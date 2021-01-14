NOW SELLING: Three New Home Communities in Michigan

Burton, Michigan:

Burton Estates

Corunna, Michigan:

Corunna Estates

Davison, Michigan:

Fox Run Estates

Look for updates on Michigan communities at www.CenturyCommunities.com/Michigan.

NEW COMMUNITY HIGHLIGHTS

Burton Estates in Burton

Now selling from the upper $100s!

Single- and two-story new homes with unfinished basements

4 bedrooms, 2 to 3 baths, up to 2,009 square feet

Granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances and more included

Convenient location in Genesee County , with quick access to Flint and the Detroit Metro area—as well as Burton city parks, golf courses, trails and more

Corunna Estates in Corunna

Now selling from the upper $100s!

Two-story new homes with unfinished basements

4 bedrooms, 2.5 to 3 baths, up to 2,009 square feet

Granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances and more included

Located near N. Shiawassee Street and Highway 21, with quick access to shopping, outdoor recreation and routes to nearby Owosso and Flint

Fox Run Estates in Davison

Now selling from the low $200s!

Single- and two-story new homes with unfinished basements and brick siding

4 bedrooms, 2 to 2.5 baths, up to 2,009 square feet

Granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, brick siding and more included

Prime location near outdoor recreation—like the Black Creek Nature Trail and Copper Ridge Golf Club—with easy access to Flint

Sales Studio:

41210 Bridge Street

Novi, MI 48375

248.621.2895

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding—including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.

