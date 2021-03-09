NOW SELLING: Two New Home Communities in Indiana

Tarkington Heights: Connersville, Indiana

New homes from the mid $100s

3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 3 baths, 2-bay garage

Up to 2,009 square feet

Prime location near outdoor recreation—like Shrader-Weaver Woods and Mary Gray Bird Sanctuary— Historic Connersville, Whitewater Valley Railroad and more

5 homes now available for move-in as early as May 2021!

12th Street and Major Drive, Connersville, Indiana 47331

No on-site Sales Center—see Sales Studio address below.

Check out the community at www.CenturyCommunities.com/TarkingtonIN.

Landmark: New Castle, Indiana

New homes from the low $200s

Popular 1,603-square-foot ranch plan, featuring brick siding, flex space and more

4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2-bay garage

Conveniently located near Summit Lake State Park, Henry County Memorial Park and other outdoor recreation areas, plus attractions like Wilbur Wright Birthplace Museum and Rose City Bowl

Homes now available for move-in as early as May 2021!

Landmark Drive and E. County Road 400 South, New Castle, IN 47362

No on-site Sales Center—see Sales Studio address below.

See available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/LandmarkIN.

SALES STUDIO (ALL COMMUNITIES)

Our industry-leading online homebuying process allows you to buy on your terms—24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. However, if you'd like friendly in-person assistance with purchasing a new home at Tarkington Heights or Landmark (or any of our other 9 Indiana communities!) please visit our Sales Studio at:

6330 E. 75th Street, Suite 178

Indianapolis, IN 46250

317.207.7195

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding—including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

