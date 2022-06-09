Now Tech: Cloud Cost Management and Optimization (CCMO) Q2 2022 Report Names Virtana as a Large Established Vendor

Virtana Recognized in Standalone CCMO Segment, which Provides the Deepest Functionality for

Public Cloud Optimization

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtana, a leading provider of AI-driven monitoring solutions for hybrid cloud management, was recently named in Forrester's Now Tech: Cloud Cost Management and Optimization, Q2 2022 report. Forrester analyzed 30 vendors with varying size, functionality, geographical presence, vertical market focus and offering type. Virtana is categorized in the large, established vendor market presence segment and in the standalone CCMO functionality segment. According to the Forrester report, "Standalone CCMO tools provide the deepest functionality for public cloud optimization."

"It is an honor to be included as a cloud cost management and optimization vendor alongside these companies," said Jon Cyr, VP of Product Management at Virtana. "We believe that we were not only recognized as a strong vendor, but that we've also been defined as one of the highest functioning tools in the market. At Virtana, we strive to offer our enterprise customers the best cloud migration and optimization consulting, and we're proud to be recognized for our growth, commitment to innovation, and dedication to our customers."

Forrester's Now Tech: Cloud Cost Management and Optimization (CCMO) Q2 2022 report helps tech leaders understand the value they can expect from a CCMO provider and motions them to select one based on size and functionality.

The report, coauthored by Forrester Senior Analyst Tracy Woo, states that, "To meet employee and customer expectations, cloud leaders need to lean into tools that can increase efficiency…" and therefore encourages leaders to "Lean into automation."

The report defines three cloud management functionality segments - Native Cloud Management, Standalone Cloud Cost Management and Optimization (CCMO) and Integrated Cost Management. Virtana was named in the Standalone CCMO segment, which contains "tools [that] are purpose built for cost management and optimization of resources…their functionality tends to be the deepest relative to other categories."

About Virtana

Virtana provides a unified multi-cloud management platform to simplify the optimization, migration, and monitoring of application workloads across public, private, and hybrid cloud environments. The cloud-agnostic SaaS platform allows enterprises to efficiently plan their cloud migrations and then rightsize workloads across their hybrid cloud infrastructure for performance, capacity, and cost—most customers see 25% cloud cost savings or more within the first 10 days of use. Try Virtana's optimization module for free at virtana.com/optimize-free-tier.

Virtana was named Coolest Cloud Company by CRN, Top Cloud Leader Reducing Public Cloud Costs by Business Insider, Best Company Culture by Comparably, and a Customer First company by Gartner.

