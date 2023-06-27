Now Trending in Traditional Furniture - Ballard Designs Planning to Revisit its Roots in Wisdom and Whimsy

National furniture retailer Ballard Designs leans into the decorating world's return to traditionalism with a fresh focus on organic lines, natural textures, and whimsical details.

ATLANTA, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ballard Designs, popular leader in continental-inspired furniture and home décor, is stepping in a new direction – sort of.

After the recent years of cool, colorless minimalism and over-the-top maximalism, the world is rediscovering the Cinderella beauty of transitional style, where traditional and modern design live in comfortable harmony. And that's exactly where its Senior Vice-President of Merchandising and Design, Jonathan Parks, says Ballard Designs wants to be.

A recent Ballard Designs dining room, with its own blend of traditional, transitional, and modern furniture and decor styles. The original Ballard Designs dolphin table base... it delighted the imagination of a generation of designing minds.

"You might say we're returning to our roots," says Parks. "But we never really left." He adds, "Ballard was founded on the idea of creating timeless designs with a whimsical flair. Our first best-seller was the Dolphin Table, and everyone loved it for its unique shape and playful details."

Parks notes that at its core, Ballard always seeks the perfect balance between classic design and modern function – exactly what interior design lovers want today. He believes continental styles like French country, English garden, and 18th century Gustavian layer naturally with contemporary materials and organic shapes to achieve a harmonious, transitional look.

"We're not changing who we are, but fine-tuning how we design our products," Parks comments. "Wherever possible, we're choosing FSC-compliant woods, water-based stains and paints, and OKEO-TEX® certified fabrics."

But what's going into Ballard's new products is just part of the story.

Furniture designs are evolving too -

Rather than carved door fronts on a traditional console, customers may find hand-woven caning for added texture and movement.

Traditional shapes will be softer and more organic.

Ballard fans should also expect the unexpected in trims, upholstery, and colors.

And, according to the brand's design master, whimsy will dance its way into the heart of every product category.

"We love whimsy," Parks says, smiling. "For us, that means not taking your furniture too seriously. You can have fun with the spaces you live in! And with customization programs in everything from drapery and pillows to wallpaper and upholstery, Ballard is built to help you do just that."

"We're not taking away from what people have loved about Ballard for the past 40 years," Parks concludes. "We're enhancing it with new designs, accents, and custom details that you can use to make your home an authentic reflection of who you are."

About Ballard Designs

Since 1982, Ballard Designs® has offered a unique curation of home furnishings and décor from all periods and provenance. Its designers travel the world for inspiration, translating the latest trends in fashion, color and style into finely crafted products not found anywhere else. Ballard Designs is part of Qurate Retail GroupSM which includes QVC®, HSN®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill® and Grandin Road®.

