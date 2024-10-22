Nowlin & Associates celebrates 50 years of excellence

LINCOLN, Neb., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nowlin & Associates is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2024. The milestone is marked by the group's longtime dedication to clients and their families, beginning with their founder Charlie Nowlin.

Based in Homewood, Alabama, a suburb of Birmingham, Nowlin & Associates offers products in financial services, life insurance, long-term care, disability income insurance and group health benefits.

"Nowlin and Associates is a family. We respect each other and applaud the success of our fellow associates. If my team member does well, it helps me to be better. We share ideas and we all grow," said Founder and CEO, Emeritus, Charlie Nowlin. "We are not in competition with each other but help each other to become better with our families and clients."

President Justin Craft echoes that same sentiment and knew the place was different when he joined the group.

"What sets us apart is the people. When I joined Nowlin and Associates 25 years ago, I knew there was something different about this place," said Craft. "It's why I love coming to work every day, it's because of the quality of our team here and the culture that we have built. The customer is number one. Putting the customer first is what matters. It's about finding win-wins for people. That's why you want to build relationships with people. It's not a transaction."

Craft says Charlie leads by example and has always been very involved in civic organizations and charities.

"Charlie has always demonstrated that being part of the community is important. Birmingham is a special place. Our heart and soul is in Birmingham, even though we have expanded elsewhere," said Craft.

Nowlin & Associates will recognize their 50th anniversary with a special evening dedicated to friends and family, including industry representatives and close community members.

About Ameritas

Ameritas is a marketing name for Ameritas Mutual Holding Company and its affiliated subsidiary companies, including Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. and Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. of New York. Founded in 1887, Ameritas offers a wide range of insurance and financial products and services to individuals, families and businesses. These products and services include life insurance; annuities; individual disability income insurance; group dental, vision and hearing care insurance; and retirement plans. Securities offered through Ameritas Investment Company, LLC (AIC), Member FINRA/SIPC and investment advisory services offered through Ameritas Advisory Services, LLC (AAS). AIC and AAS are independent of Nowlin & Associates. For more information, visit ameritas.com.

About Nowlin & Associates

Nowlin & Associates has financial professionals dedicated to providing investment management and strategic wealth planning that is specific to you and your situation. Simply put, the financial professionals with Nowlin & Associates strive to be the client's trusted advisor. As a financial firm, helping achieve long-term investment results and providing unbiased opinions is the primary focus.

