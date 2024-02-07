Nox Health Appoints Jonathan Fox as Chief Commercial Officer of its Enterprise Business

Experienced healthcare leader to spearhead a new era of growth with health plans and plan sponsors, leveraging sleep as a key intervention strategy for chronic conditions.

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nox Health , a global leader in sleep diagnostics and value-based sleep care management, today announced the appointment of Jonathan Fox as Chief Commercial Officer of its Enterprise business. In this role, Jonathan will focus on expanding Nox Health's value-based sleep care management business in the U.S. benefits space, reframing sleep as a critical intervention strategy for chronic conditions.

Jonathan Fox joins Nox from Marwood Group, where his deep insights into the healthcare benefits space helped guide and accelerate the growth of many of Marwood's clients in the healthcare space. His most recent role was Executive Vice President at Nimble Health, a Marwood subsidiary. At Nimble Health, a comprehensive Musculoskeletal management company, he grew the company from a startup to an industry leader, overseeing sales, account management, partnerships, and strategy involving employers, labor unions, municipalities, third-party administrators, and health plans.

"We are delighted to welcome Jonathan to our team. His exceptional domain expertise and leadership capabilities will be an invaluable asset to Nox," said Sigurjon Kristjansson, CEO of Nox Health. "Jonathan's insights will unlock new opportunities for Nox, enabling us to extend our reach in value-based sleep care management to millions," he added.

"Sleep is usually a missing but foundational gap in care, inextricably linked to the chronic conditions which drive plan sponsor and health plan costs," noted Jonathan Fox, Chief Commercial Officer of the Nox Health Enterprise business. "I believe that Nox's value-based sleep care management program is the only solution in the employer benefits market that empowers plan sponsors to significantly improve the health of their populations while concurrently reducing healthcare utilization and lowering overall costs," he continued.

Nox partners with plan sponsor clients across the US, including numerous Fortune 100 companies, to enhance the health of their polychronic populations suffering from sleep apnea. Demonstrating significant savings in total care costs for plan sponsors, the Nox value-based sleep care management program not only improves the adoption, adherence, and persistence of therapies for sleep disorders like sleep apnea and insomnia but also positively impacts most of the common comorbid chronic conditions. This member-centric, value-based, and clinically integrated approach has consistently resulted in measurable improvements in health outcomes and substantial reductions in the total cost of care for our clients.

Jonathan Fox further commented: "I have always been driven by the challenge of addressing fundamental health and healthcare cost drivers through innovative products and care models. Sleep is the natural next frontier in this journey. I am thrilled to join Nox and am excited about the potential we have to transform chronic condition management and make a meaningful impact on people's lives."

About Nox Health

Nox Health is a global leader in sleep diagnostics and value-based care on a mission to improve the health of people with chronic conditions. Our diagnostic devices are used more than two million times annually in more than 50 countries, and our value-based, outcomes-focused sleep care management program now covers more than a million employees.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and with operations in Reykjavík, Iceland, and Denver, Colorado, Nox Health's delivery of sleep care is unmatched with accurate sleep diagnostics, comprehensive, value-based sleep care management, and rigorous outcomes measurement.

