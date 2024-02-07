Nox Health Appoints Jonathan Fox as Chief Commercial Officer of its Enterprise Business

News provided by

Nox Health

07 Feb, 2024, 12:30 ET

Experienced healthcare leader to spearhead a new era of growth with health plans and plan sponsors, leveraging sleep as a key intervention strategy for chronic conditions.

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nox Health, a global leader in sleep diagnostics and value-based sleep care management, today announced the appointment of Jonathan Fox as Chief Commercial Officer of its Enterprise business. In this role, Jonathan will focus on expanding Nox Health's value-based sleep care management business in the U.S. benefits space, reframing sleep as a critical intervention strategy for chronic conditions.

Jonathan Fox joins Nox from Marwood Group, where his deep insights into the healthcare benefits space helped guide and accelerate the growth of many of Marwood's clients in the healthcare space. His most recent role was Executive Vice President at Nimble Health, a Marwood subsidiary. At Nimble Health, a comprehensive Musculoskeletal management company, he grew the company from a startup to an industry leader, overseeing sales, account management, partnerships, and strategy involving employers, labor unions, municipalities, third-party administrators, and health plans.

"We are delighted to welcome Jonathan to our team. His exceptional domain expertise and leadership capabilities will be an invaluable asset to Nox," said Sigurjon Kristjansson, CEO of Nox Health. "Jonathan's insights will unlock new opportunities for Nox, enabling us to extend our reach in value-based sleep care management to millions," he added.

"Sleep is usually a missing but foundational gap in care, inextricably linked to the chronic conditions which drive plan sponsor and health plan costs," noted Jonathan Fox, Chief Commercial Officer of the Nox Health Enterprise business. "I believe that Nox's value-based sleep care management program is the only solution in the employer benefits market that empowers plan sponsors to significantly improve the health of their populations while concurrently reducing healthcare utilization and lowering overall costs," he continued.

Nox partners with plan sponsor clients across the US, including numerous Fortune 100 companies, to enhance the health of their polychronic populations suffering from sleep apnea. Demonstrating significant savings in total care costs for plan sponsors, the Nox value-based sleep care management program not only improves the adoption, adherence, and persistence of therapies for sleep disorders like sleep apnea and insomnia but also positively impacts most of the common comorbid chronic conditions. This member-centric, value-based, and clinically integrated approach has consistently resulted in measurable improvements in health outcomes and substantial reductions in the total cost of care for our clients.

Jonathan Fox further commented: "I have always been driven by the challenge of addressing fundamental health and healthcare cost drivers through innovative products and care models. Sleep is the natural next frontier in this journey. I am thrilled to join Nox and am excited about the potential we have to transform chronic condition management and make a meaningful impact on people's lives."

About Nox Health

Nox Health is a global leader in sleep diagnostics and value-based care on a mission to improve the health of people with chronic conditions. Our diagnostic devices are used more than two million times annually in more than 50 countries, and our value-based, outcomes-focused sleep care management program now covers more than a million employees.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and with operations in Reykjavík, Iceland, and Denver, Colorado, Nox Health's delivery of sleep care is unmatched with accurate sleep diagnostics, comprehensive, value-based sleep care management, and rigorous outcomes measurement.

For more information on Nox Health, please visit www.noxhealth.com.

SOURCE Nox Health

Also from this source

Nox Health Appoints Emily Buxton Taylor as Chief Financial & Operating Officer

Nox Health Appoints Emily Buxton Taylor as Chief Financial & Operating Officer

Nox Health, a global sleep health leader in sleep diagnostics and value-based sleep care management, today announced that it has named Emily Buxton...
Nox Health Appoints Frances Thorndike, Ph.D. to lead Medical & Scientific Affairs

Nox Health Appoints Frances Thorndike, Ph.D. to lead Medical & Scientific Affairs

Nox Health, a global sleep health leader in sleep diagnostics and value-based sleep care management, today announced the appointment of Frances...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.