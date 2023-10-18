Nozomi Networks Celebrates 10 Years of Innovation in OT and IoT Cybersecurity

Extensive history of successful innovation continues to challenge the norm and drive better cybersecurity for industrial and critical infrastructure worldwide

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nozomi Networks Inc., the leader in OT and critical infrastructure security, today announced it has reached a record milestone as it marks 10 years of innovation in OT and IoT cybersecurity. In 2013 Nozomi Networks brought the first AI-powered ICS visibility and cybersecurity solution to market with its launch of Guardian. A decade later, the company continues to build on its solid track record of innovation, market leadership and unmatched product excellence.

Nozomi Networks' ability to excel in innovation, combined with its deep expertise in OT and ICS security have played an instrumental role in changing the industry's mindset when it comes to embracing new ways to secure the cyber and physical worlds of OT and ICS. Nozomi Networks was the first to:

  • Introduce artificial intelligence (AI) in threat detection to a poorly instrumented OT/ICS world;
  • Combine multiple single purpose security functions into a robust unified platform;
  • Incorporate granular active scanning to a world that was passive only;
  • Deliver a cloud-based security solution to a world that was reluctant to embrace the cloud;
  • Offer an endpoint security solution to meet the requirements for OT/IoT.

"Over the years our customers have relied on Nozomi to help find solutions for their most critical cybersecurity challenges," said Nozomi Networks Co-founder and CPO Andrea Carcano. "We've been the first to introduce some of the most significant innovations in the OT space. It's been amazing seeing how our customers have embraced our ideas around AI-powered asset management, controlled active monitoring in OT networks and cloud considerations for greater scale and efficiencies. Today our customers continue to play a critical role in helping us identify and innovate new solutions for better security, resiliency, and operational efficiency."

"Nozomi Networks exists because our founders believed there was a better way to solve the cybersecurity issues facing industrial networks and critical infrastructure," said Nozomi Networks CEO Edgard Capdevielle. "It's that visionary mindset and an insatiable appetite for helping customers protect their most valued business processes and operations that continue to drive our success. Ten years later, Nozomi has never been more committed to helping our customers solve their most daunting cybersecurity challenges."

Highlights of Nozomi Networks' 10 years of innovation and market leadership include:

A Track Record of Industry Firsts

  • First AI-powered ICS visibility and cybersecurity solution (October 2013)
  • First hybrid ICS threat detection, leveraging both behavior- and rules-based anomaly detection (November 2017)
  • First to incorporate active to passive asset discovery in a single solution (August 2018)
  • First OT monitoring solution paired with an OT threat intelligence service (October 2018)
  • First container-based delivery model for embedded deployment and efficiency (June 2019)
  • First OT network visibility and security product with highly accurate IoT network anomaly detection and asset intelligence services (February 2020)
  • First cloud-based security and visibility solution delivered as a SaaS application (October 2020)
  • First to offer Content Packs for community sharing of queries and dashboards (March 2022)
  • Threat Intelligence Feed available for use in third-party platforms (June 2022)
  • First endpoint detection solution for OT (January 2023)
  • First AI-powered cybersecurity analysis and response engine for OT (May 2023)

Community Leadership

  • IEC Technical Committee 57 Working Group 15 member
  • ISA Global Cybersecurity Alliance founding member
  • Cyber Threat Alliance member
  • Operational Technology Cybersecurity Coalition founding member
  • CISA JCDC-ICS founding partner
  • E-ISAC member
  • ETHOS (Emerging Threat Open Sharing) founding member and early developer

World-class Research and Analysis

  • Published the industry's first in-depth analysis of TRITON in collaboration with Mandiant (August 2018)
  • Officially launched Nozomi Networks Labs for independent and community cooperative cybersecurity research (March 2019)
  • First OT & IoT security specialist to become an authorized CVE Numbering Authority (September 2020)
  • To date Nozomi Networks Labs has completed in-depth analysis of more than 150 OT cybersecurity threats and vulnerabilities
  • The Labs team supports a Threat Intelligence service that covers more than 1 million threats
  • Nozomi Networks' bi-annual OT and IoT security report has become an industry source for the latest information on OT and IOT security threats and threat actor patterns

Strong Customer and Revenue Growth

  • Nozomi Networks protects more than 102 million OT, IoT and IT devices
  • 11,000+ installations spanning six contents
  • 77% growth in annual recurring revenue (ARR)
  • 97% customer retention
  • Monthly NPS® scores for customer satisfaction consistently in the 90s
  • The industry leader for a 4th consecutive year in Gartner Peer Insight Reviews
  • Nozomi Networks customers now include:
    • 9 of the world's top 20 oil & gas organizations
    • 7 of the world's top 10 pharmaceutical companies
    • 6 of the world's top 10 mining operations
    • 5 of the world's top 10 utilities

Backed by the Industry's Most Advanced Partner Ecosystem

  • Partnered with:
    • The world's 5 largest IT cybersecurity companies
    • 7 of the world's 10 largest industrial automation companies
    • 5 of the world's top 10 consulting companies
    • 2,000+ Certified Nozomi Networks Engineers across the partner ecosystem

Certifications/Awards and Recognition Highlights

  • ANSSI-CSPN certified
  • FIPS 140-2 compliant
  • The market share leader based on revenue, according to VDC Research
  • 2023 Global InfoSec Awards Publisher's Choice for OT and IoT Endpoint Security
  • Listed on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 for three consecutive years
  • Cybersecurity Breakthrough Awards Cloud Based Network Security Solution of the Year
  • Honored on CRN's annual Security 100 list
  • TMC and Crossfire Media's IoT Excellence Award winner
  • Bloomberg New Energy Pioneer Award winner

About Nozomi Networks
Nozomi Networks protects the world's critical infrastructure from cyber threats. Our platform uniquely combines network and endpoint visibility, threat detection, and AI-powered analysis for faster, more effective incident response. Customers rely on us to minimize risk and complexity while maximizing operational resilience. www.nozominetworks.com 

