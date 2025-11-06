Nozomi Networks Strengthens its Commitment to its Global Partner Ecosystem with Latest Executive Appointments

Matthew Cowell joins as Vice President of Strategic Alliances.

Tyson Gerhold Named Vice President of Global Partner and Channel Sales.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nozomi Networks , the leader in OT, IoT and CPS security, today announced two new strategic appointments that advance the company's mission to drive growth and product innovation through its global partner ecosystem. Matthew Cowell has joined the company as Vice President of Strategic Alliances. In this role, Cowell is responsible for expanding Nozomi's partner network through new tech vendor and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) alliances.

Additionally, the company has named Tyson Gerhold to serve as Vice President of Global Partner and Channel Sales. In this role, Gerhold is responsible for expanding and executing Nozomi's channel strategy, leading channel sales operations, and expanding the company's global footprint.

"Having the right leaders in place to further strengthen our partner-first strategy is essential to addressing the tremendous market opportunity that exists for Nozomi Networks and our partners," said Nozomi Networks CEO Edgard Capdevielle. "Strong, strategic partnerships are critical to solving our customers' OT, IoT and CPS security needs. Both Matt and Tyson are well respected in the industry and bring deep experience to their roles. They are well-equipped to strengthen Nozomi's position as the preeminent partner for securing OT and IoT networks."

Cowell has 20 years of experience with industrial control systems (ICS) and operational technology (OT) applications. Prior to Nozomi Networks, he was Vice President of Strategic Alliances at Dragos, where he defined and established the company's technology alliance program. Cowell has led business development initiatives for Ultra 3eTI, Phoenix Contact and Danaher Industrial Controls.

Gerhold has 18 years of sales leadership experience spanning Series B-C startups to Fortune 500 organizations. Throughout his career, he has championed a channel-first philosophy, recognizing that sustainable growth depends on strategic alignment with the right partners across verticals and geographies. Before joining Nozomi Networks, he held pivotal roles including Vice President of Revenue Operations at Fivetran and Vice President of Worldwide Sales Operations at Pure Storage, where he developed a reputation for designing and scaling thriving partner ecosystems.

This announcement comes during a period of growth for Nozomi Networks partnerships. In June, the company launched its new Vanguard Partner Program , designed to streamline partner tiers, accelerate deal registration, and increase certifications and support. It has also extended partnerships with notable companies such as Schneider Electric and NVIDIA in the last year.

Learn more about Nozomi Networks Partner Programs here .

About Nozomi Networks

Nozomi Networks protects the world's critical infrastructure from cyber threats. Our platform uniquely combines network and endpoint visibility, threat detection, and AI-powered analysis for faster, more effective incident response. Customers rely on us to minimize risk and complexity while maximizing operational resilience. www.nozominetworks.com

SOURCE Nozomi Networks