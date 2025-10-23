Nozomi Networks Vantage for Government Achieves "In Process" Designation for FedRAMP Moderate Authorization

Enhancements to Vantage platform are purpose-built for asset inventory, vulnerability management and threat detection in large-scale government deployments, enabling stronger defense for U.S. critical infrastructure

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nozomi Networks , the leader in OT, IoT and CPS security, today announced that a specialized version of its cloud-native SaaS platform, Vantage, has achieved the "In Process" designation at the Moderate impact level under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®). Like Vantage, Vantage for Government centralizes the management of OT and IoT cybersecurity risks across the entire continuous risk management lifecycle. It unifies visibility, real-time asset monitoring, advanced threat detection, and vulnerability assessment across mission-critical environments. Additionally, Vantage for Government incorporates security features and controls to meet specific FedRAMP requirements for security and compliance.

FedRAMP Moderate Authorization is reserved for cloud service offerings where the loss of confidentiality, integrity, and availability would result in serious adverse effects on an agency's operations, assets, or individuals. To be maintained under a FedRAMP Moderate authorization to operate (ATO), the Vantage platform has been augmented with features specific to government needs, including tenant isolation, FedRAMP-aligned controls, and audit-ready evidence, allowing agencies to get full feature parity with added compliance assurances.

"As the U.S. public sector faces a deluge of cybersecurity threats and nation state attacks, it's critical that agencies can monitor and mitigate operational risk with confidence," said Andrea Carcano, Nozomi Networks Co-founder and Chief Product Officer. "FedRAMP In Process designation for Vantage for Government marks an important milestone in helping federal agencies strengthen visibility and resilience across their OT and IoT environments."

Vantage for Government offers government security teams and critical infrastructure operators a consolidated view of their cyber risk posture, enabling faster response, greater operational resilience, stronger compliance, and reduced overhead. This includes:

Asset Inventory — Combines passive, active, and host-based collection with AI-driven enrichment to deliver complete visibility across wired, wireless, and endpoint environments. Integrates with third-party systems and external files to consolidate asset data into a single-pane-of-glass inventory.

Vulnerability & Exposure Management — Provides safe, non-intrusive OT/IoT vulnerability detection and AI-driven risk prioritization, avoiding operational disruption and noise from IT-centric scanners. Delivers actionable, prioritized remediation recommendations.

Risk Management — Supports the full lifecycle with AI-driven risk identification, customizable scoring, prioritized mitigation, and continuous monitoring through executive dashboards and benchmarks.

Threat & Anomaly Detection — Continuously monitors network and endpoint activity using built-in rules and OT/IoT-specific threat intelligence to detect ransomware, state-sponsored activity, and hacktivist campaigns. AI-driven correlation minimizes alert fatigue by delivering actionable, prioritized alerts.

Federal agencies interested in sponsoring or leveraging our in-process package can learn more on the FedRAMP marketplace .

About Nozomi Networks

Nozomi Networks protects the world's critical infrastructure from cyber threats. Our platform uniquely combines network and endpoint visibility, threat detection, and AI-powered analysis for faster, more effective incident response. Customers rely on us to minimize risk and complexity while maximizing operational resilience.

