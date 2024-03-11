Nozomi Networks Wins 20th Annual Globee® Award for OT Cybersecurity

SAN FRANCISCO, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nozomi Networks Inc. , the leader in OT and IoT security, today announced it has been honored as a Gold Globee winner in Operational Technologies Security in the 20th Annual 2024 Globee Cybersecurity Awards. The Globee® Awards, a leading authority in recognizing business excellence globally, has honored the company for its solid track record of innovation, market leadership, and product excellence.

The Globee Cybersecurity Awards spotlight the achievements of companies and individuals excelling in risk management, threat detection, cloud security, data privacy, and beyond. This accolade underscores Nozomi Networks' commitment to providing real-time asset visibility, threat detection, and actionable intelligence that keeps organizations in control of their critical infrastructure and allows for fast, effective incident response.

Ten years after bringing the first AI-powered Industrial Control System (ICS) visibility and cybersecurity solution to market with the launch of Guardian, Nozomi Networks continues to build on its deep expertise in OT security and has played an instrumental role in changing the industry's mindset when it comes to embracing new ways to secure the cyber and physical worlds of OT and ICS.

With over 12,000 installations spanning six continents and 105 million OT, IoT, and IT devices protected, customers around the world rely on Nozomi Networks to minimize risk and complexity while maximizing operational resilience.

San Madan, President of Globee Awards, commends the winners: "Congratulations to the 2024 victors for their pivotal role in fortifying our digital world. Your dedication and ingenuity not only contribute to advancing cybersecurity but also inspire the community to strive for excellence. We're honored to celebrate your success."

Nozomi Networks protects the world's critical infrastructure from cyber threats. Our platform uniquely combines network and endpoint visibility, threat detection, and AI-powered analysis for faster, more effective incident response. Customers rely on us to minimize risk and complexity while maximizing operational resilience. www.nozominetworks.com

