NPC Statement on Al Jazeera Journalist Samer Abudaqa Killed in Gaza

WASHINGTON, Dec. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement from Eileen O'Reilly, president of the National Press Club, and Gil Klein, president of the National Press Club Journalism Institute, on the death of Al Jazeera's Samer Abudaqa yesterday in Gaza.

"We mourn the loss of Al Jazeera cameraman Samer Abudaqa, who was working in Khan Younis when he was reportedly killed by an IDF drone strike. Wael Dahdouh, the Al Jazeera bureau chief in Gaza, was also wounded and taken to a hospital in this incident. This is another tragic loss for Dahdouh, who had recently lost his entire family in this war.

"There have now been at least 64 journalists killed since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war. The loss of life for journalists in this conflict is unprecedented. The National Press Club and the National Press Club Journalism Institute call on the IDF to do everything in their power to avoid journalist casualties. The working press are not combatants. Al Jazeera journalists are not combatants."

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. With 3,000 members representing nearly every major news organization, the Club is a leading voice for press freedom worldwide.

The National Press Club Journalism Institute promotes an engaged global citizenry through an independent and free press. The Institute is the non-profit affiliate of the National Press Club. 

Contact: Bill McCarren, 202-662-7534, press freedom consultant for the National Press Club

