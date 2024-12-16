NPC Statement on Death of Al Jazeera Cameraman Ahmed Al-Louh in Gaza

News provided by

National Press Club

Dec 16, 2024, 12:35 ET

WASHINGTON, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement from Emily Wilkins, President of the National Press Club, on the death of Al Jazeera journalist Ahmed Al-Louh while working in Gaza, Dec. 15.

"Our hearts go out to the family of Ahmed Al-Louh, a journalist for Al Jazeera who was killed by an Israeli airstrike while working in Gaza, Dec. 15. The circumstances must be investigated to determine if this was a targeted strike. According to reports, Al-Louh's home was also attacked and destroyed in a separate incident, which raises questions about the intent of the IDF. Journalists are not combatants. They should not be attacked. Journalism is not a crime."

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. The Club has 2,500 members representing nearly every major news organization. The Club and its Center for Press Freedom are leading voices for press freedom matters in the U.S. and worldwide.

Contact: Bill McCarren, 202-662-7534, Director of the Press Freedom Center at the National Press Club

SOURCE National Press Club

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

National Press Club: Debra Tice To Attend Opening of Syrian Embassy at 3pm Eastern

National Press Club: Debra Tice To Attend Opening of Syrian Embassy at 3pm Eastern

News Advisory: Who: Debra Tice, mother of Austin Tice, a Polk-award winning journalist, being held in Syria. What: Will attend the reopening of the...
National Press Club: Guatemala Must Halt Criminal Proceedings Against Juan Louis Font

National Press Club: Guatemala Must Halt Criminal Proceedings Against Juan Louis Font

Following is a statement from Emily Wilkins, president of the National Press Club, on the arrest warrant issued by Guatemalan authorities against...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

Advocacy Group Opinion

Advocacy Group Opinion

Foreign Policy & International Affairs

Foreign Policy & International Affairs

News Releases in Similar Topics