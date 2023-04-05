NPH USA showcases how a boy living in extreme poverty goes on after a paralyzing accident separates him from his family home and destroys his active lifestyle

The emotional, inspirational, true story of Wilmer is told by his brother and the author of a newly-released book chronicling how young Wilmer's pain turned to wisdom and compassion

CHICAGO, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- When a hunter's bullet intended for a deer struck nine-year-old Wilmer, he was near-dead, and no one could anticipate the broad and deep impact of the tragedy. This April, NPH USA brings Wilmer's inspirational story to light. Moving and life-changing, it will be shared in-person by Wilmer's brother, Jacinto Arias Canel, and Matthew Callans, the author of the newly-released book, Wilmer.

NPH USA relays how a boy survived after a paralyzing accident separated him from his family home and the life he knew Tweet this The emotional, inspirational, true story of Wilmer (right) is told by his brother Jacinto (left) and the author of a newly-released book chronicling how young Wilmer’s pain turned to wisdom and compassion.

Wilmer's boyhood started out happy, even in the face of poverty in rural Guatemala. He and his younger brother and sister were cared for by their grandparents. Then, the worst of circumstances happened. Wilmer somehow lived but the life and simple pleasures he knew changed in an instant…in unthinkable ways…forever. In the face of this tragedy, a global community adopted him as their own.

"Wilmer wanted to help others," said Matthew Callans. "I am honored to have written the story he asked me to share. Our paths crossed while at NPH (which stands for Nuestros Pequeños Hermanos, Spanish for "Our Little Brothers and Sisters") in Guatemala. Were it not for NPH, Wilmer would not have had a safe, loving home with his siblings, nor the constant medical care he required. And he wouldn't have changed the hearts of so many people, including me and my family."

Wilmer was closest to his biological siblings and had traveled to the U.S. on several occasions with his brother Jacinto. "My brother showed me how a person can truly become the best person they can be," said Jacinto. "Wilmer became his best God-like self. I want to keep Wilmer's story and memory alive. Hopefully, others will see what it takes—what is possible—and make their lives better, no matter what misfortune comes their way."

From April 14 to April 20, NPH USA is hosting Matthew and Jacinto in Phoenix, Arizona, and Alamo, California. They will speak to live audiences and make themselves available for media interviews, as schedule permits. They provide powerful, first-hand accounts of Wilber's journey from tragedy to triumph through the power of the mind.

To schedule an interview, please email Jill at [email protected]

To attend an NPH USA event, please email [email protected]

To purchase the book, Wilber, please visit Wilmer: The True Story of a Young Man's Journey from Tragedy to Triumph through the Power of the Mind: Callans, Matthew: 9781957473956: Amazon.com: Books

Nuestros Pequeños Hermanos™ (NPH) and NPH USA help break the devastating cycle of poverty in communities in Bolivia, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, and Peru. They provide for the basic needs of highly vulnerable children, including security, education, and the material and emotional support that children living in poverty need to shape prosperous futures for themselves. Without NPH, many of these children, especially those with chronic, debilitating conditions, would likely fall into the social traps plaguing their countries, or worse yet, not survive. NPH empowers children and youth so they can become productive, compassionate role models in their own communities. To learn more about how NPH USA helps transform the lives of children in Latin America and the Caribbean, visit NPHUSA.org/Impact2021.

