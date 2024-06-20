NPI Names Emily Shapiro as Chief Commercial Officer

Veteran Technology Executive Emily Shapiro Joins NPI to Drive Growth and Customer Success

ATLANTA, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NPI, an industry leading provider of data-driven IT procurement solutions for large enterprises, welcomes Emily Shapiro as its new Chief Commercial Officer. In her role as CCO, Shapiro will be responsible for driving revenue growth, expanding market share, and amplifying customer satisfaction and success. She will also play a pivotal role in NPI's upcoming introduction of a groundbreaking new technology solution that is purpose-built for IT procurement professionals.

Shapiro is a seasoned executive with a distinguished career spanning over two decades in strategic business development, commercial strategy execution, and bringing new technologies to market. Prior to joining NPI, she served as president and COO of Docutech where she played a pivotal role in significantly increasing revenue and profitability. During that time, she helped the business triple top-line revenue in a span of five years as well as achieve a remarkable expansion of the company's client roster. Shapiro has previously held leadership positions in the financial services and private equity markets spanning both technology and services. With a deep understanding of customer experience and process re-engineering, she has a proven track record of enhancing customer satisfaction and operational efficiency.

"We are thrilled to welcome Emily Shapiro to NPI. Emily's extensive experience in strategic business development and her proven ability to drive significant revenue growth make her an invaluable addition to our team. We are confident her leadership will further amplify our revenue, innovation, and customer satisfaction as we enter the next phase of growth," said Jon Winsett, CEO of NPI.

"I am excited to join the NPI team and support the company's mission of delivering exceptional IT procurement solutions. The work that NPI is doing is groundbreaking and the company is poised to introduce technology innovations that could redefine IT procurement. Combined with NPI's commitment to excellence and customer success, this aligns perfectly with my own professional values and experiences. I look forward to helping the company exceed expectations on every front," said Shapiro.

About NPI

NPI has distinguished itself as a premier provider of data-driven intelligence and tech-enabled services designed specifically to assist large enterprises with IT procurement cost optimization. NPI delivers transaction-level price benchmark analysis, license and service optimization analysis, and vendor-specific negotiation intel that enables IT buying teams to drive material savings and measurable ROI. NPI analyzes billions of dollars in spend each year for clients spanning all industries that invest heavily in IT. NPI's team includes over 300 subject matter experts that help clients get the best deal on every material IT purchase and renewal with coverage spanning more than 1,500 vendors. For more information, visit www.npifinancial.com.

