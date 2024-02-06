NPower New York to Celebrate Fall 2023 Graduates at the Iconic Apollo Theater

The upcoming graduation will be the first in-person ceremony since 2019, featuring ServiceNow Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bill McDermott as the keynote speaker.

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NPower, a national tech training nonprofit headquartered in Brooklyn, will hold their first in-person graduation ceremony for their New York class since 2019 to honor the 88 young adults that have completed the organization's rigorous, 16-week Tech Fundamentals class and earned various industry-recognized certifications, including the CompTIA A+ certification and the Google IT Support Certificate.

Hosted at the legendary Apollo Theater in Harlem, the ceremony commemorating NPower New York's Fall 2023 graduates will be held on Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET. The Fall 2023 graduates join the ranks of over 8,000 NPower alumni, equipped with in-class tech certifications, and having obtained real world experience in the tech industry, 84% of graduates land high-quality tech employment with Fortune 500 companies or opt to continue their education.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the remarkable accomplishments of our NPower New York graduates in-person at such an iconic venue. This achievement is a testament to the unwavering dedication of each graduate to their personal and professional growth," said NPower CEO Bertina Ceccarelli, "With New York City being a hub for many major employers in the tech industry, we recognize the immense potential for opportunity and growth for this cohort."

NPower New York's Fall 2023 graduation is proudly supported by NPower partner ServiceNow, with Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bill McDermott serving as keynote speaker. McDermott has over 30 years of renowned expertise in the tech industry, and will impart wisdom and guidance upon this diverse cohort as they embark on their own journeys in the tech industry.

ServiceNow has been a dedicated NPower partner since 2015, supporting one of the early tech programs and helping NPower alumni obtain various certifications, including the ServiceNow Certified System Administrator certification. In 2020, in collaboration with Accenture, ServiceNow offered a 10-week bootcamp for NPower alumni to help them prepare for a year-long apprenticeship opportunity at Accenture. Notably, 90% of these apprentices secured full-time placements. This year, ServiceNow is deepening ties with NPower alumni via their NextGen programming, focused on providing jobs through hands-on experience and mentoring.

"In every single NPower graduate is the promise of a prosperous future. It is an honor to celebrate their achievement," said Bill McDermott. "ServiceNow is proud to partner with NPower in creating equal opportunities for all. We share an ambitious dream: to make the workforce of the technology industry reflect the world's diverse population!"

NPower creates pathways to economic prosperity by launching careers in technology for military-connected individuals and young adults from underserved communities. Alongside tech training, NPower provides ongoing social service and personal development support to foster student success and help students overcome barriers to entering the tech workforce.

NPower New York Fall 2023 graduate and class speaker Xiomara Machado is ready to kick off her career post-graduation, having already started her new position as an IT Intern at LVMH Fashion.

"NPower has been a great help in getting my foot into the technical world. After completing the program, I plan to seek a career in UI/UX design, incorporating my creativity with my technical skills. I am excited to continue pursuing my dream and make it a reality."

Young adults ages 18-26, military veterans and military spouses can apply to the Tech Fundamentals program here. Additionally, NPower is actively recruiting for its new Path2TECH training course launching in March, designed for low-to moderate-income (LMI) women. To learn more about NPower, click here .

Congratulations to the Fall 2023 NPower New York Graduates

About NPower

NPower is a national nonprofit that provides free tech training, support services, and job placement assistance to young adults, military-connected individuals, and women from under-resourced communities. Since their founding in 2000, they've offered tech fundamentals and advanced career training opportunities to over 10,000 students in 13 cities. NPower's unique approach combines rigorous training, and trauma-informed support services, addressing the academic, social, and emotional needs of our students. Their strength is seeing students of non-traditional backgrounds through pivotal life transitions. Led by a team that reflects the diversity of their students, the organization empowers students to drive change in their own lives and communities. As NPower expands into 12 new markets by 2030, they're ensuring they create a tech workforce that mirrors the world around us. To learn more about NPower, visit http://www.npower.org .

