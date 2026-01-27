NRI Named a Proud and Purposeful Employer by Best Companies Group

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NRI, a leading business and technology solutions consultancy, is excited to announce that we have been recognized as a Proud and Purposeful Employer by Best Companies Group for 2026.

This exciting recognition shines a spotlight on NRI's dedication to putting people first, creating an environment where team members feel supported, inspired, and empowered to deliver world-class service.

"This recognition is a powerful validation of NRI's commitment to diversity, belonging, and purpose," said Gina Logozar, Senior Vice President of Human Resources at NRI. "At NRI, we believe our differences make us stronger, and we work intentionally to create a culture where every voice is heard and every individual feels they belong. This honor reflects the dedication of our people and our ongoing focus on building a workplace rooted in authenticity and opportunity."

This distinction reflects NRI's ongoing commitment to fostering a culture of excellence and belonging. It serves as encouragement for the company to further champion innovative programs and initiatives that enhance the team member experience.

The official rankings for these awardees will be revealed at a special virtual award ceremony on April 14, 2026.

About NRI

In North America, NRI is a business and technology solutions consultancy. Guiding our clients from insight to execution, we design and deliver solutions that fuel growth, grow profitability, and deliver innovation with impact. NRI has more than 16,000 employees in 16 countries and regions including New York, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Australia. NRI reports annual sales above US $4.8 billion and is rated "A" by S&P Global Ratings Japan. Learn more at www.nri-na.com.

About Best Companies Group

Since 2004, Best Companies Group has been dedicated to identifying and celebrating top workplaces. With expertise in employee engagement, they've helped over 10,000 organizations enhance the employee experience, boosting engagement, productivity, innovation and retention. A leader in engagement insights, Best Companies Group ranks thousands of companies annually using rigorous, research-based methodology. Their services include Ph.D.-designed engagement surveys, actionable insights, exclusive benchmarks and accessible consulting. Learn more at bestcompaniesgroup.com.

SOURCE Core BTS, Inc. dba NRI