NRI Named One of EBN's Best HR Teams for 2026

NEW YORK, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NRI, a leading business and technology solutions consultancy, is proud to announce that it has been named one of EBN's Best HR Teams for 2026, an annual recognition honoring human resources teams that are driving meaningful impact for both employees and the business.

The Best HR Teams program was created by EBN in partnership with Best Companies Group to identify, recognize, and celebrate HR teams that demonstrate excellence in supporting their workforces while enabling business success. NRI was selected as one of this year's honorees for its people-first approach, strong workplace practices, and commitment to creating a positive and engaging employee experience.

To be considered for participation, companies were required to have a facility in the United States, employ at least 15 people in the U.S., and be in business for a minimum of one year. Organizations from across the country entered a rigorous two-part survey process to determine the Best HR Teams.

"This recognition truly belongs to our incredible HR team and the heart they bring to NRI every single day," said Gina Logozar, Senior Vice President of Human Resources at NRI. "They lead with care, intention, and commitment to our people. We work hard to create an environment where every team member feels supported, heard, and empowered to thrive. Being named one of EBN's Best HR Teams is a powerful reminder that when you put people first, the impact reaches the entire organization.

This recognition underscores NRI's continued investment in its people and the strength of its HR team in fostering an inclusive, supportive, and high-performing workplace.

About NRI

In North America, NRI is a business and technology solutions consultancy. Guiding our clients from insight to execution, we design and deliver solutions that fuel growth, grow profitability, and deliver innovation with impact. NRI has more than 16,000 employees in 16 countries and regions including New York, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Australia. NRI reports annual sales above US $4.8 billion and is rated "A" by S&P Global Ratings Japan. Learn more at www.nri-na.com.

About EBN

EBN is a leading media and membership organization serving HR executives and practitioners. Through research, events, and recognition programs, EBN provides insights and community to help HR leaders drive organizational success.

About Best Companies Group

Since 2004, Best Companies Group has been dedicated to identifying and celebrating top workplaces. With expertise in employee engagement, they've helped over 10,000 organizations enhance the employee experience, boosting engagement, productivity, innovation and retention. A leader in engagement insights, Best Companies Group ranks thousands of companies annually using rigorous, research-based methodology. Their services include Ph.D.-designed engagement surveys, actionable insights, exclusive benchmarks and accessible consulting. Learn more at bestcompaniesgroup.com.

